Global markets live: Target, Take-Two, Google, KKR, JP Morgan....

05/19/2021 | 10:41am EDT
There are few corporate results today, but there is some M&A news, with KKR buying John Laing and rumours about Deutsche Bank with its T-Mobile subsidiary or Siemens with its Siemens Gamesa subsidiary.

 

Main earnings releases. Cisco, Lowe's, com, Experian, Hal Trust, Julius Bär, Mowi , Rockwool , Elia...

Target gained 2% in premarket trading after reporting better-than-expected quarterly same-store sales and saying it expects sales growth in the final two quarters of the year, while analysts were expecting a decline.
 
Lowe's -The home improvement retailer reported a larger-than-expected 25.9% year-over-year jump in quarterly same-store sales on Wednesday, but its shares fell 2% in premarket trading as its performance lagged that of main competitor Home Depot, which reported quarterly sales up 31% year-over-year on Tuesday.

Julius Bär: the Swiss bank confirms its medium-term targets after reporting good growth in assets under management in Q1.

Take-Two: the video game publisher published well-received quarterly results. The stock is up 4% in after-hours trading.

Google wants to produce a quantum computer by 2029. The group is teaming up with Samsung in connected watches.

Deutsche Telekom may be looking to strengthen its positions in T-Mobile US.

KKR buys John Laing for £2bn, or GBp 403 per share.

Siemens Energy does not intend to buy all of Siemens Gamesa.

The Swatch Group is not interested in Kering's watch brands.

Jennifer Piepszak and Marianne Lake are moving up at JPMorgan Chase, to positions that give them access to Jamie Dimon's succession.

Bill Gates transfers 2.3 million Deere shares to Melinda Gates.

Dufry's North American division changes leadership.

Robinhood is expected to reveal its IPO plans next week, according to Bloomberg.

 


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALCHIMIE 2.10% 16.52 Real-time Quote.23.98%
ALPHABET INC. -1.04% 2247.85 Delayed Quote.29.09%
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. -1.38% 52.05 Delayed Quote.18.28%
COMCAST CORPORATION -1.53% 54.04 Delayed Quote.4.87%
DEERE & COMPANY -3.84% 354.4947 Delayed Quote.42.56%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -1.99% 11.508 Delayed Quote.31.46%
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG -2.81% 16.582 Delayed Quote.14.13%
DUFRY AG 0.26% 54.86 Delayed Quote.-1.30%
EXPERIAN PLC -2.59% 2562 Delayed Quote.-5.29%
FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE 5.77% 71.5 Real-time Quote.5.30%
HAL TRUST -2.35% 149.8 Real-time Quote.31.11%
IMPLANET SA -1.38% 0.931 Real-time Quote.-15.86%
JOHN LAING GROUP PLC 11.14% 401.4 Delayed Quote.8.73%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. -1.86% 159.05 Delayed Quote.27.76%
JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE AG -1.95% 58.08 Delayed Quote.16.43%
KKR & CO. INC. -1.49% 54.08 Delayed Quote.35.81%
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC. -2.77% 186.695 Delayed Quote.20.09%
M2I -0.45% 4.42 Real-time Quote.5.71%
MOWI ASA -0.67% 207.9 Real-time Quote.9.58%
ONCODESIGN -0.33% 11.94 Real-time Quote.1.96%
PROLOGUE -1.15% 0.43 Real-time Quote.25.00%
ROCKWOOL INTERNATIONAL A/S -0.52% 2860 Delayed Quote.26.12%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 0.00% 79600 End-of-day quote.-1.73%
SIEMENS AG -3.60% 133.86 Delayed Quote.18.29%
SIEMENS ENERGY AG -2.77% 24.6 Delayed Quote.-16.45%
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A. -0.79% 26.25 Delayed Quote.-19.85%
SOLUTIONS 30 SE -1.61% 10.38 Real-time Quote.-1.33%
SUEZ -0.23% 19.955 Real-time Quote.23.30%
T-MOBILE US -0.65% 134.12 Delayed Quote.0.11%
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. 4.56% 175.73 Delayed Quote.-19.30%
TARGET CORPORATION 4.60% 215.5 Delayed Quote.16.94%
THE HOME DEPOT, INC. -1.95% 309.85 Delayed Quote.19.25%
THE SWATCH GROUP SA 0.07% 297.1 Delayed Quote.23.19%