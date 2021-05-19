Global markets live: Target, Take-Two, Google, KKR, JP Morgan....

Main earnings releases. Cisco, Lowe's, com, Experian, Hal Trust, Julius Bär, Mowi , Rockwool , Elia...

Target gained 2% in premarket trading after reporting better-than-expected quarterly same-store sales and saying it expects sales growth in the final two quarters of the year, while analysts were expecting a decline.

Lowe's -The home improvement retailer reported a larger-than-expected 25.9% year-over-year jump in quarterly same-store sales on Wednesday, but its shares fell 2% in premarket trading as its performance lagged that of main competitor Home Depot, which reported quarterly sales up 31% year-over-year on Tuesday.

Julius Bär: the Swiss bank confirms its medium-term targets after reporting good growth in assets under management in Q1.

Take-Two: the video game publisher published well-received quarterly results. The stock is up 4% in after-hours trading.

Google wants to produce a quantum computer by 2029. The group is teaming up with Samsung in connected watches.

Deutsche Telekom may be looking to strengthen its positions in T-Mobile US.

KKR buys John Laing for £2bn, or GBp 403 per share.

Siemens Energy does not intend to buy all of Siemens Gamesa.

The Swatch Group is not interested in Kering's watch brands.

Jennifer Piepszak and Marianne Lake are moving up at JPMorgan Chase, to positions that give them access to Jamie Dimon's succession.

Bill Gates transfers 2.3 million Deere shares to Melinda Gates.

Dufry's North American division changes leadership.

Robinhood is expected to reveal its IPO plans next week, according to Bloomberg.