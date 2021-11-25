Log in
Romain Fournier

Chief Editor
Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.

Global markets live: Tencent, Vivo Energy, AT&T, Verizon, Petrobras...

11/25/2021 | 10:36am EST
Every day, the MarketScreener team compiles and summarizes the most important news related to listed companies around the world.

Chinese authorities now require Tencent to submit any new mobile application or update for inspection before release.

Vivo Energy accepts Vitol's $2.3 billion buyout offer.

Evolution launches an internal investigation following allegations of illegal gambling.

AT&T and Verizon propose 5G limits to break air safety impasse, WSJ reports.

Fincantieri shares fall on concerns about a capital increase.

Zurich Insurance places a $500 million loan.

Petrobras plans to invest $68bn between 2022 and 2026.

The Pantry shareholders approve acquisition by Alimentation Couche-Tard.

Major earnings releases: Adevinta, Rémy Cointreau, Elekta, Mitchells & Butlers...

 


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADEVINTA ASA -7.20% 132.8 Real-time Quote.-0.63%
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC. 0.15% 48.2 Delayed Quote.11.27%
ALPHA MOS -6.17% 2.28 Real-time Quote.72.39%
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A. -0.08% 18.37 Delayed Quote.28.93%
AT&T INC. -1.17% 24.47 Delayed Quote.-14.92%
CAPELLI 5.24% 24 Real-time Quote.-27.07%
ELEKTA AB (PUBL) 5.82% 110.9 Delayed Quote.-5.07%
EVOLUTION AB -14.21% 1050 Delayed Quote.46.14%
FINCANTIERI S.P.A. -1.73% 0.5965 Delayed Quote.8.75%
HYUNDAI CORPORATION 0.00% 17200 End-of-day quote.7.84%
HYUNDAI CORPORATION HOLDINGS CO., LTD. 0.00% 12200 End-of-day quote.8.44%
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS CO., LTD. -0.87% 57300 End-of-day quote.1.06%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY -1.40% 212000 End-of-day quote.10.42%
KOREA SHIPBUILDING & OFFSHORE ENGINEERING CO., LTD. -1.94% 96200 End-of-day quote.-11.34%
LDC 0.21% 96.6 Real-time Quote.-2.62%
MITCHELLS & BUTLERS PLC 3.95% 245.32 Delayed Quote.-1.87%
NEOVACS -18.18% 0.0009 Real-time Quote.-97.02%
NEXTSTAGE 0.00% 85.5 Real-time Quote.-3.39%
NIKKEI 225 0.67% 29499.28 Real-time Quote.8.49%
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS 2.05% 28.37 End-of-day quote.0.11%
SECURITAS AB -0.72% 137.4 Delayed Quote.4.07%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -1.87% 472.2 End-of-day quote.-16.28%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS -0.17% 51.66 Delayed Quote.-12.07%
VIVO ENERGY PLC 18.49% 131.9696 Delayed Quote.31.06%
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD -0.03% 396.2 Delayed Quote.6.10%