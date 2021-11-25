Global markets live: Tencent, Vivo Energy, AT&T, Verizon, Petrobras...

Chinese authorities now require Tencent to submit any new mobile application or update for inspection before release.

Vivo Energy accepts Vitol's $2.3 billion buyout offer.

Evolution launches an internal investigation following allegations of illegal gambling.

AT&T and Verizon propose 5G limits to break air safety impasse, WSJ reports.

Fincantieri shares fall on concerns about a capital increase.

Zurich Insurance places a $500 million loan.

Petrobras plans to invest $68bn between 2022 and 2026.

The Pantry shareholders approve acquisition by Alimentation Couche-Tard.

Major earnings releases: Adevinta, Rémy Cointreau, Elekta, Mitchells & Butlers...