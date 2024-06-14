- Bellway has confirmed an $8.3 billion takeover bid for Crest Nicholson, which Crest Nicholson subsequently rejected.
- Tesco holds steady with its profit forecasts following a rise in quarterly sales.
- Ubs plans to sell Credit Suisse's Chinese operations to a state-owned fund.
- Mercedes commits to a $360 million investment in the Indian state of Maharashtra.
- Molecular Partners sets a target to advance MP0621 to clinical stage by 2025.
- Adobe experiences a 15% surge after reporting quarterly results, and further climbs 14.3% in pre-market trading as it raises its sales forecast for the current financial year.
- The $30 billion fee settlement between Visa and Mastercard is at risk of falling apart.
- Microsoft delays the launch of its Recall AI feature due to security concerns, and also announces a €6.69 billion investment in new data centers in Aragon, Spain. Microsoft shares are up after the company plans to correct software issues in 5,836 Tesla vehicles imported to China.
- New York Community Bancorp has acquired the assets of Signature Bank for a fair value of $37.8 billion.
- Musk's supporters celebrate the approval of his $56 billion compensation package as Tesla's CEO.
- Tyson Foods suspends CFO John Tyson following his arrest.
- On Semiconductor announces a reduction of 1,000 jobs.
- GameStop delays its shareholder meeting to June 17 due to technical issues and sees a 1.4% drop in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo dismisses bankers accused of simulating presence at their desks.
- Teva files a lawsuit against Corcept over the alleged monopoly of mifepristone for treating a rare disease.
- Sirius XM is set to be removed from the Nasdaq 100 index, to be replaced by Arm Holdings, which saw a 0.4% increase before market opening.
- Carlyle and the German development bank KfW are reportedly in discussions to acquire a majority stake in Thyssenkrupp's naval division.
Global markets live: Tesco, Adobe, Tyson Foods, GameStop, Teva...
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies across the world. here's a short recap for your convenience: