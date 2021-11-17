Global markets live: Tesla, Experian, Roche, Activision, Amazon...

- Elon Musk is pursuing the disposal of Tesla shares for tax reasons.
- SSE Plc is considering selling a minority stake in its networks.
- Tony Staffieri takes over Rogers Communications.
- Experian raises its forecast.
- Volkswagen to change head in China.
- Roche ends partnership with Atea Pharmaceuticals.
- Activision's CEO knew about sexual harassment at the company for years, according to the Wall Street Journal.
- Lonza is expanding microbial development laboratory capabilities at its Swiss site.
- Miramax sues Quentin Tarantino over the director's NFT plans for Pulp Fiction.
- China Duty Free Group gets green light for $5 billion IPO in Hong Kong.
- Target on Wednesday raised its full-year like-for-like revenue forecast after beating expectations in the third quarter on anticipation of holiday shopping by U.S. households. However, the stock is down 3.1% in pre-market trading as margins in the quarter were affected by supply chain strains.
- Amazon announced Wednesday that it will stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in the U.K. starting next year due to high fees charged on transactions by the U.S. payment card giant. Visa shares are down 2.5% in pre-market trading.
- Pfizer said Tuesday it has applied for U.S. approval of its experimental COVID-19 antiviral treatment after a clinical trial showed it reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by 89 percent in people at risk of developing severe forms of the disease. The stock gained 0.8% in trading before the Wall Street opening. The group also announced the retirement of its chief financial officer, Frank D'Amelio.
- Biogen announced Wednesday that the European Medicines Agency panel voted against the marketing application for its Alzheimer's disease treatment. The U.S. laboratory is down 3.6% in pre-market trading.
- Lowe’s raised its full-year sales forecast on Wednesday on the back of strong construction demand and a robust U.S. housing market. The stock is up 3.4% in pre-market trading.
- Lucid Group - The electric vehicle maker is up 8.6 percent to $60.3 a share in premarket trading after announcing Tuesday that reservations for its cars reached 13,000 units in the third quarter.
- Vir Biotechnology - The U.S. has signed two contracts worth about $1 billion (nearly 900 million euros) for an order for the COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment sotrovimab, developed by British drugmaker GSK and U.S. biotech Vir, the two companies announced Wednesday in a joint statement. Vir's shares rose 8.9 percent to $36.40 in premarket trading.
- Baidu on Wednesday reported better-than-expected third-quarter revenue and adjusted earnings thanks to higher advertising revenue and demand for its cloud computing and artificial intelligence products. The stock is up 1.6% in pre-market trading.
Major earnings releases: Nvidia, Cisco, Lowe's, Target, Baidu, Experian, NIBE Industrier, Grifols, Embracer, Royal Unibrew...