- Giant computer failure cripples 12 of Toyota's 14 factories in Japan.
- Intel announces that its new "Sierra Forest" chip will more than double energy efficiency.
- Standard Chartered sells its aircraft leasing business to the Public Investment Fund, Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, for $700 million.
- Centene sells UK hospital operator Circle Health to PureHealth in a $1.2 bn deal.
- Italy approved a decree authorizing the country, jointly with KKR, to take a stake in Telecom Italia's network activities, a never-ending soap opera.
- Amazon increases the minimum free shipping amount to USD 35 for certain non-privileged customers.
- Galapagos launches a Phase II study with the selective Tyk2 inhibitor GLPG3667 in lupus.
- Natura considers selling The Body Shop.
- US court dismisses most of Commerzbank's lawsuit against BNY Mellon for $1 billion in mortgage loans.
- Painful resumption of trading in shares of Spanish company EiDF, which plunged 70% months after being suspended for obscure accounting practices.
- Cisco and Nutanix join forces to streamline hybrid multicloud technology.
- Catalent shares rose by 2.7% before the opening. Reuters reported that the company was close to reaching an agreement with Elliott Investment Management that would lead to a reshuffle of the board of directors.
- Hawaiian Electric gained 6.5% before the opening. The electric utility was the third most traded U.S. stock by retail investors on Monday, according to J.P.Morgan data.
- 3M Company was up 0.4% before the opening, extending its gains after surging on Monday. The group agreed to pay $6.01 billion to settle lawsuits against its earplugs, an amount that JPMorgan estimates to be much lower than expected.
- Nio is down 1.6% in pre-market trading following its second-quarter results, the group having announced that its quarterly vehicle sales were down 24.9% year-on-year.
- Canaan was down 3.5% in pre-opening trading after announcing a drop in sales and recording a loss in the second quarter.
Today's main earnings reports: Pinduoduo, Xiaomi, HP Inc, Anta Sports, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Nio, Best Buy...