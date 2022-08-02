|
Global markets live: Uber, Pinterest, KKR, Oracle, Twitter...
Everyday, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies around the world. Here is a short recap for your convenience (The list is updated during the session):
Corporate results:
- AP Moller Maersk: underlying Ebit will be above $31bn this year, compared to a previous estimate of around $24bn.
- Assicurazioni Generali: The Italian insurer posted better-than-expected profits in Q2.
- BP Plc: The oil company posted a profit of $8.45bn in Q2. Dividend increased by 10%.
- Interroll: Profitability was down in H1, but figures were broadly in line with expectations, except for orders. However, the reduced visibility prevents the Swiss company from formulating a forecast for 2022.
- Royal DSM: The Dutch chemical company reported a 17% increase in sales in H1.
- Siemens Gamesa: Targets are lowered again.
- Symrise: The flavor and aroma specialist exceeded expectations in H1. It is targeting €5.5-6bn in annual revenues by 2025.
- Caterpillar reported lower-than-expected sales due to supply chain problems and the suspension of its Russian operations.
- Uber on Tuesday reported positive quarterly cash flow for the first time in its history and forecast better-than-expected operating profit for the third quarter.
- S&P Global reported lower quarterly revenue and a lower-than-expected 2022 earnings per share forecast than the Refinitiv IBES consensus.
- KKR & Co said on Tuesday that its second-quarter after-tax distributable profit fell 9% year-on-year as slower trading amid recession fears led to a drop in fees collected.
- Marriott International gained 1.9% in premarket trading after reporting higher quarterly results and saying it expects adjusted earnings per share to be above expectations for the third quarter.
- Activist investor Elliott Investment Management said it had become the largest shareholder in Pinterest, which also reported a weaker-than-expected quarterly profit.
- Activision Blizzard reported Monday net sales down to $1.64 billion from $2.30 billion a year ago, according to generally accepted accounting principles.
- Marathon Petroleum - The U.S. refiner reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings on Tuesday, benefiting from rising demand for fuel and refined products amid supply shortages.
- Avis Budget reported total revenue of $3.24 billion, up from $2.37 billion a year ago, and quarterly earnings per share of $15.71.
In other news:
- Cowen, the investment bank, was up 8.4% in premarket trading after announcing that it had been acquired by Dominion Bank for $1.3 billion.
- The Estée Lauder is reportedly negotiating to buy Tom Ford, according to the Wall Street Journal.
- Paris, Rome and Madrid want FAANGs to help pay for EU telecoms networks.
- Hexagon completes its investment in Austrian gas tank manufacturer Cryoshelter.
- Oracle is reportedly preparing a redundancy plan, according to The Information.
- Siemens Gamesa plans to cut nearly 2,500 jobs, according to Reuters.
- Hedge fund Greenlight Capital is betting that Elon Musk will be forced to acquire Twitter.
- Saipem has won an offshore E&C contract in Italy worth around €300m.
- Semtech is reportedly in advanced negotiations to acquire Sierra Wireless.
- CSL receives all regulatory approvals for the acquisition of Vifor Pharma.
- Chinese metals recycler GEM raises $346 million in its IPO in Zurich.
Main earnings reports today: Advanced Micro Devices, S&P Global, Caterpillar, PayPal, Starbucks, BP Plc, Ferrari, Royal DSM, Assicurazioni Generali, Symrise, Siemens Gamesa, Bouygues, Fresenius Medical Care, Reply...
