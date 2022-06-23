Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services

Romain Fournier

Chief Editor
Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.

Global markets live: Uber, Tesla, BMW, Revlon, Alibaba...

06/23/2022 | 12:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies around the world. Here is a short recap for your convenience (The list is updated during the day):

 

 

 

  • Berkshire Hathaway is buying an additional 9.6 million shares of Occidental Petroleum to reach more than 16% ownership.
  • Uber is reportedly considering the sale of its mobility subsidiary in India, according to Bloomberg.
  • Tesla's new factories are "giant money pits," according to Elon Musk.
  • Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena wants to raise €2.5 billion as part of its 2026 strategic plan.
  • BMW launches production at its new $2.2 billion Chinese electric vehicle plant.
  • The FDA approves Novartis' Tafinlar and Mekinist cancer drug combination.
  • Vetropack postpones the launch of its Italian plant.
  • Tomra holds an investor conference.
  • Berkshire Hathaway bought 9.6 million shares of Occidental Petroleum, raising its stake in the company to 16.3%. 
  • Abbott Laboratories was down 1.1% in pre-market trading after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday that it had opened an investigation into the death of an infant in January, possibly linked to an infant formula developed by the group.
  • Accenture announced Thursday a lower-than-expected revenue forecast for the fourth quarter, due to high inflation and the impact of the rising dollar on its overseas earnings. The stock was trading down 5.3% before the opening.
  • Uber Technologies explored various options for its India business, including a sale, but put talks on hold following the sharp drop in global stock markets, Bloomberg reported Thursday.
  • Oil Values- Major U.S. oil companies will meet Thursday with Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and other U.S. administration officials in an emergency meeting on ways to lower fuel prices.

Main publications of the day: Accenture, Fedex, Carnival, Darden, FactSet, Serco, BlackBerry... All the agenda here.


© MarketScreener.com 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABBOTT LABORATORIES 0.47% 105.91 Delayed Quote.-25.08%
ACCENTURE PLC -1.00% 283.55 Delayed Quote.-30.91%
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED 3.79% 109.21 Delayed Quote.-11.48%
ALPHABET INC. 0.30% 2236.89 Delayed Quote.-23.03%
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A. -2.99% 0.665 Delayed Quote.-23.15%
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. -1.47% 399700 Delayed Quote.-9.51%
BLACKBERRY LIMITED -0.36% 6.865 Delayed Quote.-42.56%
BMW AG -4.17% 74.9 Delayed Quote.-11.67%
CARNIVAL CORPORATION -1.51% 9.4718 Delayed Quote.-52.44%
CENTENE CORPORATION 1.70% 83.26 Delayed Quote.-1.87%
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION 0.47% 91.76 Delayed Quote.-11.51%
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC. -0.08% 115.05 Delayed Quote.-23.58%
FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS, INC. 7.10% 385.37 Delayed Quote.-25.94%
FEDEX CORPORATION -1.41% 225.68 Delayed Quote.-10.87%
NOVARTIS AG -0.45% 78.23 Delayed Quote.-2.12%
REVLON, INC. -17.44% 6.7699 Delayed Quote.-28.22%
RITE AID CORPORATION 14.61% 7.6788 Delayed Quote.-54.32%
SERCO GROUP PLC -2.20% 169.2 Delayed Quote.28.53%
SNAP INC. 4.85% 13.7264 Delayed Quote.-72.19%
TARGA RESOURCES CORP. -3.80% 57.72 Delayed Quote.14.89%
TESLA, INC. -0.35% 706.55 Delayed Quote.-32.98%
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA -0.59% 159.72 Real-time Quote.-49.08%
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 2.05% 21.955 Delayed Quote.-48.72%
VETROPACK HOLDING AG 3.91% 37.2 Delayed Quote.-37.85%
WALMART INC. 1.98% 123.0882 Delayed Quote.-15.56%