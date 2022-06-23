Global markets live: Uber, Tesla, BMW, Revlon, Alibaba...

- Berkshire Hathaway is buying an additional 9.6 million shares of Occidental Petroleum to reach more than 16% ownership.
- Uber is reportedly considering the sale of its mobility subsidiary in India, according to Bloomberg.
- Tesla's new factories are "giant money pits," according to Elon Musk.
- Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena wants to raise €2.5 billion as part of its 2026 strategic plan.
- BMW launches production at its new $2.2 billion Chinese electric vehicle plant.
- The FDA approves Novartis' Tafinlar and Mekinist cancer drug combination.
- Vetropack postpones the launch of its Italian plant.
- Tomra holds an investor conference.
- Berkshire Hathaway bought 9.6 million shares of Occidental Petroleum, raising its stake in the company to 16.3%.
- Abbott Laboratories was down 1.1% in pre-market trading after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday that it had opened an investigation into the death of an infant in January, possibly linked to an infant formula developed by the group.
- Accenture announced Thursday a lower-than-expected revenue forecast for the fourth quarter, due to high inflation and the impact of the rising dollar on its overseas earnings. The stock was trading down 5.3% before the opening.
- Uber Technologies explored various options for its India business, including a sale, but put talks on hold following the sharp drop in global stock markets, Bloomberg reported Thursday.
- Oil Values- Major U.S. oil companies will meet Thursday with Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and other U.S. administration officials in an emergency meeting on ways to lower fuel prices.
Main publications of the day: Accenture, Fedex, Carnival, Darden, FactSet, Serco, BlackBerry... All the agenda here.