Global markets live: Unilever, United Airlines, Amazon, Walt Disney, Novavax...

- Unilever will not increase its bid for GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare.
- Google is creating a blockchain division.
- United Airlines' Q4 losses are smaller than expected.
- China denies it wants a say in the investments of internet giants.
- Deliveroo reports a 36% increase in gross order value in Q4.
- Zur Rose's Swiss online store zurrose-shop.ch, a specialist in over-the-counter cosmetics and body care products, falls victim to data theft.
- Talks between Tesla and the Indian government have stalled, with New Delhi wanting the automaker to commit to local production first before a possible move by authorities on tariffs, sources close to the matter told Reuters.
- Amazon announced Thursday that it will open its first physical fashion store near Los Angeles this year, where customers will be able to receive buying suggestions thanks to algorithms. The stock gained 0.5% in pre-market trading.
- Walt Disney announced Wednesday that it has appointed Rebecca Campbell to head its new international content creation division to further develop its streaming programs locally.
- Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine was approved Thursday by Australian authorities.
- American Airlines Group reported a smaller-than-expected fourth-quarter net loss on Thursday on strong demand for holiday travel.
- Baker Hughes reported Thursday an adjusted profit for the fourth quarter compared with a net loss for the same period a year ago, as the group benefited from soaring oil prices that fueled demand for equipment and services in the sector.
- The Travelers Companies on Thursday reported better-than-expected earnings per share for the October-December period. The stock is up 4.6% in premarket trading.
- Chesapeake Energy is in advanced discussions to acquire natural gas producer Chief Oil & Gas for about $2.4 billion, including debt, sources close to the matter said.
- Hong Kong-based private equity firm Baring Private Equity Asia (BPEA) said Thursday it had sold Interplex to private equity funds managed by Blackstone for an enterprise value of $1.6 billion.
Key earnings releases: Netflix, Union Pacific, Intuitive Surgical, CSX, Sandvik, Alstom, American Airlines, Belimo, Avanza, Vétoquinol...