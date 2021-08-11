Global markets live: Vivendi, Euronext, Alphabet, Moderna, Uber...

Key earnings reports. Nio, Coupang, Netease, Prudential, eBay, Vestas, Ahold Delhaize, E.ON, Genmab, Rakuten, ABN Amro, Ageas, Deliveroo, Dätwyler...
- Vivendi sold a 7.1% stake in UMG to Pershing Square Holdings for a price of $2.8 billion based on an enterprise value of €35 billion.
- French retailer Carrefour will launch the sale of its Taiwanese operations for €1.6 billion, according to Reuters.
- Euronext says it is preparing a new strategy for Borsa Italiana.
- NortonLifeLock reaches agreement to acquire Avast for $8.1-8.6 billion in stock and cash.
- Vestas lowers its 2021 revenue target.
- Ahold Delhaize raises its annual guidance.
- A B737 MAX from The Boeing Company took off on Wednesday for a test flight from China. In addition, the manufacturer reported 28 deliveries in July.
- Alphabet introduces new child safety rules for Google and YouTube.
- Moderna will set up a factory and research center in Canada.
- IRESS is expected to endorse EQT 's offer at $15.91 per share, according to Bloomberg. Press reports suggest that a double order worth €163 million is imminent for Stadler Rail.
- Commonwealth Bank of Australia is launching a large share buyback program worth $4.8 billion. Carlyle will not outbid for control of Vectura.
- Meyer Burger rejects all the accusations of the shareholders' association.
- WarnerMedia, a subsidiary of telecommunications group AT&T, is in talks with FOX to sell the online tabloid TMZ, The Information reported Tuesday.
- Uber Technologies - The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is investigating Uber's partnership with GoPuff, a startup that specializes in fast delivery of groceries and alcohol, The Information reported, citing two sources close to the matter.
- Exxon Mobil has put shale gas assets up for sale in the U.S. in a bid to reduce its debt, among other things.
- Southwest Airlines - The airline warned Wednesday that it could be in the red in the third quarter because of the impact of the Delta variant of the coronavirus on its bookings, which led it to reduce its revenue forecast. The stock lost 2% in pre-market trading.
- Wendy’s - The fast-food chain reported Wednesday better-than-expected second-quarter like-for-like sales, up 16.1% year over year, and raised its full-year growth forecast.
- Chesapeake Energy on Tuesday raised its full-year adjusted EBITDA and production guidance following better-than-expected second-quarter results. The company also announced Wednesday that it will acquire VINE ENERGY for about $2.2 billion.
- Wix - The small business internet services specialist slightly lowered its annual revenue forecast due to uncertainties related to the evolving health situation.
- Canada Goose reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue on Wednesday thanks to a recovery in demand in the high-end market and 80.8% growth in online sales.