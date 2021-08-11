Log in
Global markets live: Vivendi, Euronext, Alphabet, Moderna, Uber...

08/11/2021 | 11:08am EDT
Vivendi completes the sale of part of UMG's capital to Pershing Square on the basis of an enterprise value of the subsidiary of 35 billion. Results announcements continue with latecomers such as Nio, Coupang, Netease, Prudential and eBay. WarnerMedia is in talks with FOX to sell the online tabloid TMZ.

 

Key earnings reports. Nio, Coupang, Netease, Prudential, eBay, Vestas, Ahold Delhaize, E.ON, Genmab, Rakuten, ABN Amro, Ageas, Deliveroo, Dätwyler... 

 

  • Vivendi sold a 7.1% stake in UMG to Pershing Square Holdings for a price of $2.8 billion based on an enterprise value of €35 billion.
  • French retailer Carrefour will launch the sale of its Taiwanese operations for €1.6 billion, according to Reuters.
  • Euronext says it is preparing a new strategy for Borsa Italiana.
  • NortonLifeLock reaches agreement to acquire Avast for $8.1-8.6 billion in stock and cash.
  • Vestas lowers its 2021 revenue target.
  • Ahold Delhaize raises its annual guidance.
  • A B737 MAX from The Boeing Company took off on Wednesday for a test flight from China. In addition, the manufacturer reported 28 deliveries in July.
  • Alphabet introduces new child safety rules for Google and YouTube.
  • Moderna will set up a factory and research center in Canada.
  • IRESS is expected to endorse EQT 's offer at $15.91 per share, according to Bloomberg. Press reports suggest that a double order worth €163 million is imminent for Stadler Rail.
  • Commonwealth Bank of Australia is launching a large share buyback program worth $4.8 billion. Carlyle will not outbid for control of Vectura.
  • Meyer Burger rejects all the accusations of the shareholders' association. 
  • WarnerMedia, a subsidiary of telecommunications group AT&T, is in talks with FOX to sell the online tabloid TMZ, The Information reported Tuesday.
  • Uber Technologies - The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is investigating Uber's partnership with GoPuff, a startup that specializes in fast delivery of groceries and alcohol, The Information reported, citing two sources close to the matter.
  • Exxon Mobil has put shale gas assets up for sale in the U.S. in a bid to reduce its debt, among other things.
  • Southwest Airlines - The airline warned Wednesday that it could be in the red in the third quarter because of the impact of the Delta variant of the coronavirus on its bookings, which led it to reduce its revenue forecast. The stock lost 2% in pre-market trading.
  • Wendy’s - The fast-food chain reported Wednesday better-than-expected second-quarter like-for-like sales, up 16.1% year over year, and raised its full-year growth forecast.
  • Chesapeake Energy on Tuesday raised its full-year adjusted EBITDA and production guidance following better-than-expected second-quarter results. The company also announced Wednesday that it will acquire VINE ENERGY for about $2.2 billion.
  • Wix - The small business internet services specialist slightly lowered its annual revenue forecast due to uncertainties related to the evolving health situation.
  • Canada Goose reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue on Wednesday thanks to a recovery in demand in the high-end market and 80.8% growth in online sales.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABN AMRO BANK N.V. 9.01% 11.618 Real-time Quote.32.79%
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V. 3.63% 27.815 Real-time Quote.16.16%
ALPHABET INC. -0.28% 2731.39 Delayed Quote.56.24%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (AUD/CNY) 0.19% 4.774028 Delayed Quote.-5.32%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.47% 0.7374 Delayed Quote.-4.77%
AVAST PLC 3.41% 586.6 Delayed Quote.9.36%
BRITISH POUND / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (GBP/CNY) 0.03% 8.976606 Delayed Quote.0.63%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.23% 1.3867 Delayed Quote.1.25%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (CAD/CNY) -0.03% 5.1812 Delayed Quote.0.60%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.13% 0.79963 Delayed Quote.1.26%
CARREFOUR 2.72% 17.005 Real-time Quote.18.07%
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA 1.54% 106.56 End-of-day quote.29.78%
COUPANG, INC. 1.47% 37.415 Delayed Quote.0.00%
DELIVEROO PLC -5.70% 341.33 Delayed Quote.0.00%
DÄTWYLER HOLDING AG 1.34% 340 Delayed Quote.32.30%
E.ON SE 0.23% 10.654 Delayed Quote.17.61%
EBAY INC. 0.59% 67.68 Delayed Quote.33.95%
EQT AB (PUBL) 0.40% 452.8 Delayed Quote.114.97%
EURO / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (EUR/CNY) 0.05% 7.6067 Delayed Quote.-4.51%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.17% 1.17412 Delayed Quote.-3.91%
EURONEXT N.V. 1.33% 95 Real-time Quote.13.79%
INDIAN RUPEE / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (INR/CNY) 0.17% 0.087284 Delayed Quote.-2.52%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.24% 0.013467 Delayed Quote.-1.94%
IRESS LIMITED 0.63% 14.36 End-of-day quote.35.34%
MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG 2.53% 0.453 Delayed Quote.34.68%
MODERNA, INC. -11.09% 401.9055 Delayed Quote.337.22%
NETEASE, INC. 0.03% 91.62 Delayed Quote.-3.47%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.65% 0.70505 Delayed Quote.-2.62%
NIKKEI 225 0.65% 28070.51 Real-time Quote.1.62%
NIO INC. 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
NORTONLIFELOCK INC. 9.28% 26.295 Delayed Quote.16.22%
PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS, LTD. 0.42% 35.9 Real-time Quote.2.29%
RAKUTEN GROUP, INC. 1.05% 1345 End-of-day quote.35.31%
S&P 500 0.09% 4440.3 Delayed Quote.18.12%
STADLER RAIL AG 0.40% 40.6 Delayed Quote.0.40%
THE BOEING COMPANY 0.85% 237.17 Delayed Quote.10.15%
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. 0.28% 47.35 Delayed Quote.50.13%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.06% 6.4808 Delayed Quote.-0.15%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) -0.10% 6.4796 Delayed Quote.-0.59%
VECTURA GROUP 0.00% 163.2 Delayed Quote.31.14%
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S 0.00% 242 Delayed Quote.0.00%
VIVENDI SE 1.72% 30.07 Real-time Quote.12.09%