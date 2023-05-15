Global markets live: Vodacom, Newmont, Tesla, General Motors....
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies around the world. Here's a short recap for your convenience:
Corporate results:
- Evotec confirms its annual targets despite a cyber attack.
- Siemens Energy downgrades its earnings outlook due to difficulties in the wind sector. The sector seems to remain unattractive.
- Vodacom announces a 6.4% drop in annual profit.
In other news:
- Newmont will buy Newcrest for an enterprise value of close to $19bn, i.e. 0.4 Newmont for 1 Newcrest. The two companies have reached an agreement.
- Apollo ended takeover talks with John Wood.
- US healthcare group Envision Healthcare, backed by KKR, filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday.
- Oneok announced on Sunday that it would buy oil pipeline operator Magellan Midstream Partners in a deal valued at about $18.8 billion, including debt.
- Western Digital and Kioxia Holdings, the world's No. 2 and No. 4 flash memory companies, respectively, are accelerating merger talks, Reuters reports.
- Kioxia and Western Digital accelerate merger talks.
- Tesla - The head of the carmaker, Elon Musk, will attend the "Choose France" summit in Versailles on Monday after a planned meeting with Emmanuel Macron at the Elysée Palace.
- General Motors is to recall a large number of vehicles due to defective airbags.
- Analog Devices announced on Monday that it plans to invest €630 million in a new research and development (R&D) and manufacturing facility in Ireland, which would allow the chipmaker to expand its capacity in Europe.
- Rheinmetall forms a joint venture with a Ukrainian arms group.
- Luminar Technologies - Chief executive Austin Russell will take a majority stake in Forbes Global Media Holdings in a deal that values the company at nearly $800 million, Russell and Integrated Whale Media Investments (IWM), Forbes' parent company, announced Friday.