- The US is pressuring the Netherlands (Asml, Asm International) and Japan (Nikon, Tokyo Electron) to impose stricter controls on the export of chip manufacturing equipment to China.
- Chinese automakers are calling for retaliatory tariffs on European cars, as reported by state media.
- Negotiations between Julius Bär and Efg International have reportedly collapsed due to concerns from Swiss regulators, according to Reuters.
- Vodafone is set to recover $2 billion by divesting its share in telecom towers in India.
- The debut electric vehicle from Ferrari is expected to have a starting price of at least EUR 500,000, as per Reuters.
- Sma Solar has issued a profit warning amid uncertainties surrounding the European elections and the upcoming US presidential election.
- Galderma has been granted approval in Sweden to produce an experimental botulinum toxin.
- The CEO of UniCredit expresses support for the digital euro initiative, emphasizing the importance of full banking sector involvement.
- Bayer is leveraging artificial intelligence to address herbicide resistance.
- Umicore announces the reduction of 140 jobs in Germany.
- Just Eat Takeaway announces a partnership with Amazon in Germany, Austria, and Spain.
- Fortum collaborates with the city of Jyväskylä to establish a data center in Jyväskylä.
- Cosmo receives approval in China for its Lumeblue methylene blue product.
- Golden Goose delays its IPO in Milan due to unfavorable conditions in Europe.
- A prominent analyst predicts that Detroit's three major automakers (Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis-owned Chrysler) may exit the Chinese market.
- Apple reportedly puts a hold on the development of its next high-end headset to focus on a more affordable model, according to The Information.
- Nasa selects Lockheed Martin to construct the next NOAA spacecraft, with the contract valued at approximately $2.27 billion.
- Amd is investigating claims that sensitive company data was compromised in a cybersecurity breach.
- Embraer is optimistic about its delivery outlook for 2024 and anticipates up to a 25% increase in 2025.
- Microsoft has purchased 8 million carbon credits from Btg Pactual in the company's largest carbon credit transaction to date.
- Qualcomm settles a US lawsuit related to its sales and licensing practices by paying $75 million.
- Phillips 66 experiences tightening refining margins as the TMX pipeline expansion gets underway.
- Hamilton Lane successfully concludes a $5.6 billion financing round, surpassing its initial target.
- Capital Group offloads shares of Fortescue for $489 million.
