|
|
|
Chief Editor
Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.
|
|
Global markets live: Vodafone, PepsiCo, Microsoft, Implenia, Pfizer...
Everyday, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies. Here is a short recap for your convenience:
- Porsche AG will replace Puma on the DAX.
- SKF is reportedly considering selling its aerospace business under pressure from Cevian, according to Bloomberg.
- The U.S. Army is awarding Textron the contract to replace the Black Hawk helicopters.
- Vodafone shareholder Xavier Niel is calling for a new roadmap to streamline operations as the operator's CEO changes.
- PepsiCo could cut hundreds of administrative jobs, according to the Wall Street Journal.
- Microsoft is offering Sony a 10-year deal for Call of Duty, contingent on approval of the Activision Blizzard acquisition.
- Fresenius Medical Care CEO resigns, replaced by CFO.
- Implenia wins a large and complex infrastructure project in Germany.
- Pfizer and BioNTech askeda U.S. court to dismiss patent infringement claim for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.
- Butterfield, the CEO of Slack, is reportedly leaving Salesforce.
- BlackRock and Schlumberger detach dividends.
- Meta- Facebook's parent company threatened Monday to remove news from its platform if the U.S. Congress passes a media bill aimed at easing negotiations between news outlets and internet giants.
- Goldman Sachs plans to spend millions of dollars buying or investing in cryptocurrency-related companies after the high-profile FTX bankruptcy, which sent the valuation of industry players plummeting and scared off some investors.
- Citigroup is poised to recover the roughly $500 million it mistakenly paid in August in 2020 to 10 Revlon creditors, a court filing shows.
- Merck, Mirati Therapeutics - A combination of Mirati's investigational treatment Adagrasib and Merck's Keytruda showed efficacy in about half of patients with metastatic lung cancer, according to early clinical trial data released Monday by Mirati.
- Gamestop was up 1.5% in pre-market trading in response to an Axios report that the video game distributor has launched a layoff plan, which will affect the team in charge of blockchain technology, among others.
Top earnings reports today: Fastenal, Ferguson, Ashtead, Brunello Cucinelli... The whole agenda is here.
© MarketScreener.com 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
|Change
|Last
|1st jan.
|A10 NETWORKS, INC.
|0.05%
| 18.88
|13.93%
|AB SKF
|0.71%
| 176.25
|-18.35%
|ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.
|-0.07%
| 76.245
|14.73%
|ASHTEAD GROUP PLC
|0.64%
| 5080
|-15.25%
|BIONTECH SE
|-2.92%
| 161.185
|-35.33%
|BLACKROCK, INC.
|0.25%
| 709.59
|-22.13%
|BRUNELLO CUCINELLI S.P.A.
|-1.31%
| 63.9
|6.59%
|CITIGROUP INC.
|-1.86%
| 44.86
|-21.78%
|DAX
|-0.70%
| 14342.72
|-9.05%
|FASTENAL COMPANY
|-1.34%
| 50.095
|-19.72%
|FERGUSON PLC
|3.67%
| 119.66
|-35.53%
|FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA
|-3.71%
| 29.82
|-45.80%
|FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA
|-2.25%
| 26.03
|-24.80%
|GAMESTOP CORP.
|-4.32%
| 24.49
|-25.82%
|GOLDMAN SACHS BDC, INC.
|-1.94%
| 14.69
|-20.15%
|IMPLENIA AG
|-0.25%
| 39.5
|90.27%
|MERCK & CO., INC.
|-0.78%
| 109.03
|43.54%
|META PLATFORMS, INC.
|-5.70%
| 115.6
|-63.29%
|MICROSOFT CORPORATION
|-1.39%
| 246.3299
|-25.61%
|MIRATI THERAPEUTICS, INC.
|-19.56%
| 74.85
|-36.77%
|MODERNA, INC.
|-2.33%
| 171.42
|-28.20%
|PEPSICO, INC.
|-0.61%
| 181.84
|6.90%
|PFIZER, INC.
|-1.14%
| 50.0809
|-13.78%
|PORSCHE AG
|-0.90%
| 105.1
|0.00%
|PORSCHE AG
|-0.57%
| 105
|0.00%
|PUMA SE
|-0.98%
| 49.38
|-53.66%
|REVLON, INC.
|-5.26%
| 0.91
|-91.62%
|SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
|-0.64%
| 132.95
|-47.30%
|SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED
|0.01%
| 51.1701
|71.55%
|SKF INDIA LIMITED
|-0.08%
| 4765.85
|27.32%
|SONY GROUP CORPORATION
|-1.17%
| 11015
|-23.01%
|TEXTRON INC.
|6.22%
| 74.23
|-7.64%
|VODAFONE GROUP PLC
|-1.75%
| 89.368
|-18.92%