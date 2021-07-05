Log in
Global markets live: WM Morrison, IBM, Didi...

07/05/2021 | 10:38am EDT
As we await the first flurry of half-year corporate releases next week, corporate news is quiet. Unless you're a Chinese digital player, shaken by Beijing's campaign to take over the sector. Or British supermarket chain WM Morrison, which has accepted a takeover offer from an investment fund, but could find itself at the heart of a stock market battle.

WM Morrison accepts a £6.3bn offer from the Fortress fund, or GBp254 per share, after turning down a bid from CD&R that was deemed too low.

Sydney Airport has received an AUD22.26bn ($16.7bn) takeover offer from a group of investors, representing a price of AUD8.25 per share (42% premium to the last quoted price).

International Business Machines President Jim Whitehurst will resign.

The FTC finds Broadcom guilty of pushing for illegal monopolization of the semiconductor market.

China orders its regulators to remove the Didi app from app stores, a day after the Chinese group's New York IPO.

The US Department of Justice launches an investigation into Lordstown Motors.

Holcim definitively rules out a legal row in the US over Cuba. 


© MarketScreener.com 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 2.27% 3510.98 Delayed Quote.7.80%
AUPLATA MINING GROUP - AMG 12.08% 0.1002 Real-time Quote.-51.09%
BROADCOM INC. -0.31% 468.17 Delayed Quote.6.92%
ECOSLOPS SA 1.93% 10.55 Real-time Quote.-10.00%
FERMENTALG 3.84% 2.84 Real-time Quote.89.14%
GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS S.A. 4.38% 7.975 Real-time Quote.7.15%
HOLCIM LTD -0.47% 54.9 Delayed Quote.13.49%
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. -0.45% 111.5 End-of-day quote.21.20%
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION -4.64% 140.02 Delayed Quote.11.23%
ISTOXX FP GR DEC 2.54 (EUR) -0.38% 39.12 Delayed Quote.0.00%
LORDSTOWN MOTORS CORP. -10.82% 9.23 Delayed Quote.-53.99%
MARE NOSTRUM -3.22% 3.31 Real-time Quote.9.97%
NEOVACS -5.36% 0.0053 Real-time Quote.-81.46%
NICOX SA. 1.05% 3.835 Real-time Quote.-12.76%
OCUMENSION THERAPEUTICS -4.58% 26.05 End-of-day quote.-3.52%
QUANTUM GENOMICS -3.13% 3.96 Real-time Quote.-16.57%
REPSOL S.A. 0.09% 10.386 Delayed Quote.28.82%
SPARTOO 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED 1.04% 5.81 End-of-day quote.-9.36%
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC 11.30% 267 Delayed Quote.35.21%