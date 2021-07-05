Global markets live: WM Morrison, IBM, Didi...

WM Morrison accepts a £6.3bn offer from the Fortress fund, or GBp254 per share, after turning down a bid from CD&R that was deemed too low.

Sydney Airport has received an AUD22.26bn ($16.7bn) takeover offer from a group of investors, representing a price of AUD8.25 per share (42% premium to the last quoted price).

International Business Machines President Jim Whitehurst will resign.

The FTC finds Broadcom guilty of pushing for illegal monopolization of the semiconductor market.

China orders its regulators to remove the Didi app from app stores, a day after the Chinese group's New York IPO.

The US Department of Justice launches an investigation into Lordstown Motors.

Holcim definitively rules out a legal row in the US over Cuba.