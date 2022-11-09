|
|
|
|
|
Global markets live: Walt Disney, Tesla, Microsoft, Netflix, Mondelez...
Everyday, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies across the world. Here is a short recap for your convenience:
Corporate results:
- Adidas: The outlook is changed again after splitting from Kanye West.
- Ahold Delhaize: Full-year guidance raised after Q3 figures.
- KBC Group: Full-year guidance confirmed after Q3 net profit of €776m.
- Siemens Healthineers: Downgraded its forecasts and announced the reorganization of its diagnostic division.
- Walt Disney reported a lower-than-expected profit as the American entertainment giant recorded losses of $1.5 billion related to the development of its streaming platform Disney+. The stock was losing 8% in after-hours trading.
- Tesla - Elon Musk sold $3.95 billion worth of the automaker's stock, according to regulatory filings, days after closing the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter.
- Occidental Petroleum saw its third-quarter profit quadruple from a year ago but decline from the April-June period.
- Capri, owner of the Michael Kors and Versace brands, lowered its sales and earnings forecast for the final three months of the year because of a slow recovery in demand in China and uncertainty about the global economy.
- D.R. Horton - The construction group reported weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings and sales due to a decline in housing demand as home loan rates rose.
- News Corp, owner of The Wall Street Journal and HarperCollins publishing company, reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales and earnings Tuesday despite higher advertising and subscription revenues.
- AMC Entertainment - The movie theater chain widened its third-quarter losses due to lower attendance.
- Canopy Growth - The cannabis producer reported a narrower second-quarter operating loss thanks to sales growth and cost-saving measures.
In other news:
- Elon Musk sells 19.5 million Tesla shares for $3.95 billion.
- Carlyle agreed to pay $3.34 million in severance to its former CEO Kewsong Lee as part of a deal that officially ends his tenure at the head of the private equity firm.
- Microsoft is the subject of a new EU antitrust complaint regarding its cloud practices. In parallel, its proposed acquisition of Activision is the subject of an in-depth EU investigation.
- Barclays will reduce its investment banking staff.
- Meta Platforms announced plans to reduce its workforce by 13%, cutting more than 11,000 jobs in a major layoff that management said was due to soaring costs and a deteriorating advertising market.
- Kohl's CEO leaves her post to join Levi Strauss.
- Salesforce is reportedly preparing to lay off hundreds of employees, according to CNBC.
- Next is buying out com at the court bar.
- Netflix wants to diversify by offering more live sports.
- Nintendo shares fall 6.5% after Switch sales forecast cut.
- Mondelez takes its turn removing ads on Twitter.
- Citigroup announced Tuesday that it will buy Deutsche Bank's license in Mexico to continue its investment and corporate banking business there after the planned sale of its retail bank in the country.
Top earnings reports today: National Australia Bank, Siemens Healthineers, Honda, Manulife, Rivian, Ahold Delhaize, Genmab, Roblox, KBC, Adidas, Veolia, Swiss Life, Aviva, Commerzbank... All the agenda is here.
