Corporate results:
- DocMorris reported fourth-quarter external sales slightly ahead of expectations.
- Hugo Boss reported an 18% increase in preliminary annual sales at constant exchange rates, slightly ahead of expectations.
- Lindt posted sales of CHF 5.2 bn in 2023 and is targeting 6-8% organic growth this year.
- Wise reported higher sales for the third fiscal quarter and revised its forecasts upwards.
- Goldman Sachs' fourth quarter profit beat estimates. Equity trading revenue jumped 26% in the quarter.
- Morgan Stanley reported mixed fourth-quarter results. Earnings fell short of expectations, but revenues topped analysts’ estimates.
- Rio Tinto iron ore shipments up 3% in 2023.
- Stellantis laid off 2,250 employees from February at its Mirafiori plant in Turin, due to weak demand in the sector.
- A group of 27 Shell investors tabled a new climate resolution.
- Apple will remove a blood oxygen measurement tool from its watches to avoid US ban if its appeal fails in patent dispute over the technology.
- ABB's Chairman believes that the impact of disruptions in the Red Sea is limited.
- Kroger and Albertsons will complete their merger later than originally planned.
- First Quantum suspends dividend and considers selling assets after closure of Panama mine.
- Safilo and Aeffe renew their global licensing agreement for Moschino collections.
- BPER reaches agreement with Gardant on bad debts.
- Country Garden expects China's real estate market to remain weak in 2024.
- Boeing will carry out additional quality checks on the 737 MAX following the accident in early January in which a fuselage part separated from an Alaska Airlines aircraft, the head of the group's commercial aircraft division said on Monday. The stock lost 2.6% before the opening.
- Tesla lost 2.1% in pre-market trading after the group's founder, Elon Musk, said on Monday that he had no plans to develop the automaker into a leader in artificial intelligence and robotics without holding at least 25% of the voting rights on the board of directors, almost double his current stake.
- Microsoft and Vodafone have signed a 10-year partnership agreement to offer AI-generating, digital, enterprise and cloud services.
- Synopsis - The software maker has finalized terms for the acquisition of engineering software company Ansys for around $35 billion, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
- Blackstone, the world's largest alternative asset manager, will double the headcount of its private equity business in Singapore over the next two years, a senior executive said.
Today's main earnings reports: Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Hugo Boss, Wise, Experian, Ocado, Fastned... The full earnings calendar is here.