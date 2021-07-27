Global markets regulators team up to keep watch on SPACs

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - Global securities markets
regulators said on Tuesday they have begun monitoring special
purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, due to potential
regulatory concerns.
SPACs are shell companies that list themselves on the stock
market and use the proceeds to buy other companies.
It is a form of investment that soared last year on Wall
Street, gathered steam in Europe this year and is now spreading
into emerging markets.
"While SPACs may offer alternative sources of funding and
provide opportunities for investors, they may also raise
regulatory concerns," the International Organization of
Securities Commissions (IOSCO) said in a statement.
IOSCO, whose members include the U.S. Securities & Exchange
Commission (SEC), the Financial Conduct Authority in Britain and
regulators in the European Union, Asia, Latin America and
Africa, said its new SPAC network met for the first time on
Monday to share information.
"I am pleased that so many members of IOSCO have joined the
SPACs network to exchange experiences on non-traditional IPOs
via SPACs and discuss emerging issues related to investor
protection and fair, orderly and efficient markets," said
Jean-Paul Servais, chairman of Belgium's markets watchdog and
Vice-Chair of IOSCO's board.
The markets watchdogs which are members of IOSCO have the
power to take action to protect investors in their
jurisdictions.
(Reporting by Huw Jones;
Editing by Alison Williams and Sonali Paul)