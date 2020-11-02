Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Global markets under Trump: Build the Wall (Street)!... and China

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/02/2020 | 02:00pm EST
Chinese Yuan banknotes are seen in this illustration

LONDON (Reuters) - Donald Trump's campaign slogan in 2016 could have been 'build the Wall Street', but a scan across global markets throws up plenty of surprises, especially in the emerging economies that have been in Trump's cross-hairs.

While the numbers may have been exaggerated by this year's COVID-19 crisis, most analysts agree that Trump's tax cuts, combined with low interest rates and the online boom, have made Wall Street a winner over the last four years.

UniCredit's chief economist, Erik Nielsen, highlights how the S&P 500 has delivered a 65% total return over Trump's term compared with a dismal 14% for Europe's STOXX 600.

Boosted by the pandemic this year, the tech-skewed Nasdaq has done even better. It is up a whopping 110%, led by a stratospheric 285% leap by the 'FAANGs' quartet of Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google, that has also driven the value of world stocks up $15 trillion.

Wall Street's run has been "impressive" said Hans Peterson, global head of asset allocation at SEB investment management.

Trump's tax cuts have helped somewhat, "though it has really been a combination of things that have worked for American companies", such as low rates and business models that have led to stronger earnings, he said.

For a graphic on Global markets since Trump's election:

The other star market of Trump's presidency, however, is certainly not linked to his policies.

MSCI's China equity index has jumped the same 65% as Wall Street, thanks to its own tech titans and Beijing's stimulus that offset the hundreds of billions of dollars of U.S. trade tariffs the agitating White House has put in place.

China's currency, the yuan, is also fractionally higher than where it was in November 2016, and the growth of the country's bond markets has seen its government debt join one of the world's most coveted bond indices.

Other emerging markets that were initially in Trump's cross-hairs have had a much rougher ride, although in many cases it has been COVID-19 that has done the real damage, as has been the case with oil and commodity markets.

Mexico's peso, which slumped nearly 8% the day Trump was elected in 2016, is now down nearly 13%. But it was up nearly 15% from those lows before the pandemic struck.

Turkey's lira, which came under scrutiny when Ankara was buying Russian-made defence missiles, has collapsed more than 60 percent, though its domestic strains have been the bigger problem.

Russia's rouble had been up, in contrast, until Trump's Democrat rival, Joe Biden, began opening a lead in the polls.

For a graphic on Emerging market currencies since Trump's election:

WALLS AND WORRIES

The moves have cascaded through EM equity and debt markets too. Russian stocks are exactly where they were back in 2016 in dollar terms, whereas Mexico's and Turkey's equivalent indexes are down 35% and 55% respectively.

Russian dollar-denominated bonds have made holders a stellar 33% total return over the last four years despite various wobbles around sanctions and investigations of Trump's links to Moscow.

That is better than the near 20% earned by U.S. Treasuries, German bunds and corporate credit.

"It (Russia) has been one of best fiscal stories out there," said Aberdeen Standard Investment portfolio manager Viktor Szabo.

But "over the past couple of days the rouble's performance has been even worse than the lira's, which is saying something," he added, linking it to concerns Biden could take a tougher line on Russia.

Venezuela's bonds are at the opposite end of the spectrum.

They have shown some signs of life in recent weeks after becoming almost worthless after Trump's administration sanctioned https://uk.reuters.com/article/us-venezuela-markets-jpmorgan/jp-morgan-cuts-venezuela-debt-from-popular-bond-benchmarks-idUKKCN1U41KX them in early 2019 in a bid to force President Nicolas Maduro and his allies from power.

Mexico's peso has also been climbing again, on hopes that it will not face the same kind of border worries should Biden win.

"With these U.S. elections, not all emerging markets are the same," said Manik Narain, head of EM strategy at UBS.

For a graphic on How emerging market stocks have done since Trump's election:

For a graphic on Major world stock indexes over the last four years:

For a graphic on World stocks market cap rise over last four years:

(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Dan Grebler)

By Marc Jones


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.77% 1623.17 Delayed Quote.20.67%
APPLE INC. -0.95% 107.5866 Delayed Quote.48.29%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.99% 26707.74 Delayed Quote.-7.14%
FACEBOOK INC -1.38% 258.36 Delayed Quote.28.19%
LONDON BRENT OIL 6.89% 38.56 Delayed Quote.-45.24%
NASDAQ 100 -0.54% 10967.733806 Delayed Quote.26.56%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.44% 10840.97192 Delayed Quote.21.61%
NETFLIX, INC. 0.77% 478.39 Delayed Quote.47.03%
S&P 500 0.57% 3281.23 Delayed Quote.1.21%
STOXX EUROPE 600 1.61% 347.86 Delayed Quote.-17.67%
UBS GROUP AG 3.43% 11.01 Delayed Quote.-12.92%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.05% 6.68872 Delayed Quote.-3.84%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) -0.04% 6.6899 Delayed Quote.-3.88%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.69% 80.71317 Delayed Quote.28.26%
WTI 7.31% 36.355 Delayed Quote.-44.62%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:06pU.S. CDC reports 230,383 deaths from coronavirus
RE
02:04pFiat Chrysler faces up to $840 million in potential new U.S. regulatory costs
RE
02:00pGLOBAL MARKETS UNDER TRUMP : Build the Wall (Street)!... and China
RE
02:00pBLM Arizona Advisory Council to hold virtual meeting November 30 and December 1, 2020
PU
02:00pWORLD BANK : Rwanda - Second Rwanda Urban Development Project (RUDP II)
PU
01:55pInternational reserves – October 2020
PU
01:55pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Approves Amendments to Swap Clearing Requirement Exemptions
PU
01:45pCapital Automotive Group Contributes to Local Salvation Army
SE
01:42pU.S. CDC reports 230,383 deaths from coronavirus
RE
01:36pIKEA opens pilot second-hand store in Sweden
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAP SE : SAP SE : UBS is less optimistic
2With Biden bets and Trump hedges, investors prepare for U.S. Election Day
3Shares rise on factory data, dollar gains on election jitters
4ISHARES S&P GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE IN : ISHARES S&P GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE INDEX FUND : Potential stock winners ..
5POSTNL N.V. : POSTNL N : reports strong Q3 2020 performance

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group