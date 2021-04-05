Global money market funds obtain highest inflows in 14 weeks - Lipper

April 5 (Reuters) - Investments into money market funds
surged to the highest this year in the week ended March 31, as
investors favoured safety amid a fall in bond prices and fresh
lockdowns in Europe, with the region grappling to contain a
rising number of coronavirus infections.
Global money market funds received inflows of $44.7 billion
in the week, the biggest since the week ended Dec. 30, data from
Refinitiv Lipper showed.
On the other hand, equity funds obtained inflows of $17.6
billion, the lowest in three weeks, pressured by a surge in U.S.
bond yields.
Overall, equity funds received net buying of $289.6 billion
in the first quarter, the biggest since at least 2013, though
the inflows slowed by the end of the quarter.
In the last week, equity inflows were led by the financial
sector which saw a net buying of 2.37 billion, while industrial
sector received $1.1. billion, the biggest in four weeks.
Higher oil prices bolstered inflows into energy sector
funds. However, precious metal funds continued to witness
outflows due to a fall in gold prices.
Gold fell 11% in the first quarter of this year, marking its
worst start to the year since 1982.
Investments into China-focused equity funds dropped to $148
million in the last week, the lowest in three weeks, on concerns
over sanctions imposed by the U.S. and its allies on officials
in China's Xinjiang region over allegations of human rights
abuses, prompting retaliatory sanctions from Beijing.
Meanwhile, investors net bought $8.4 billion worth of global
bond funds, which was about 19% higher than the previous week.
boosted by inflows into U.S medium-term bonds and high-yield
bonds.
An analysis of 23,671 emerging-market funds showed equity
funds attracted $2.06 billion in inflows, a two-fold increase
from the preceding week, while bond funds saw $981 million in
outflows.
(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in
Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)