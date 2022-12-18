Global nature deal edges closer to reality at U.N. summit

MONTREAL, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Negotiators at a U.N.
summit to protect nature appeared closer to reaching a new
global deal on Sunday that could see 30% of land and sea
protected by 2030, with hundreds of billions of dollars directed
toward conserving the world's wild places and species.
China, the president of the COP15 conference in Montreal,
released a proposed text that environmental campaigners praised
for setting aspirational goals.
The text "accurately reflects an ambitious approach and a
compromise position that has a chance of getting through the
negotiations," said Brian O'Donnell, director of the non-profit
Campaign for Nature. "I give them credit for navigating a really
difficult challenge."
The draft, based on the last two weeks of talks, sets a
crucial financial target of $200 billion per year for
conservation initiatives, though demands less from wealthy
countries than some developing states had wanted.
It lays out support for protecting 30% of land and waters by
2030, a landmark goal informally known as 30-by-30.
Businesses will also be asked to assess and disclose how
they affect and are affected by biodiversity considerations, but
reporting will not be mandatory.
Ministers from nearly 200 governments now need to hammer out
the details of the 23 proposed targets through Monday.
Policymakers hope a deal can spur nature conservation the same
way that an international pact in Paris in 2015 helped mobilize
efforts to limit planet-warming carbon emissions.
"This provides a floor to land a deal on," said Li Shuo,
global policy adviser at Greenpeace East Asia. "The final days
of COP15 need to build from here."
DEVIL IN THE DETAILS
While optimistic, campaigners worry the technical wording of
the 30-by-30 target might not adequately address ocean
conservation.
The target mentions protecting at least 30% of terrestrial,
inland water, and coastal and marine areas.
However, it does not clarify whether this means 30% of land
and separately 30% of oceans, said O'Donnell, adding China needs
to quickly clarify its intent.
"The target should split land and sea to make sure 30%
applies to them respectively," said Greenpeace's Shuo.
MOBILIZING MONEY
The draft recommends allocating $200 billion per year from
all sources, including the public and private sectors, for
conservation initiatives - a target seen as critical for the
successful implementation of any deal.
Developing countries were pushing for half of that - $100
billion per year - to flow from wealthy countries to poorer
nations. However, the text mentions only that $20 billion to $30
billion per year comes from developed countries by 2030.
It also notes that the money can come voluntarily from any
country - a nod to developed nations' desire that countries with
large economies, such as China and Brazil, also contribute
funds.
One of the greatest points of contention among delegates has
been whether a new fund should be established for that money,
improving on an existing structure. On Wednesday morning,
developing country negotiators walked out of a financing meeting
in protest. The draft deal does not mention setting up a
separate facility.
The text suggests harmful subsidies should be reduced by at
least $500 billion per year by the decade's end but does not
specify whether they should be eliminated, phased out or
reformed.
Other proposals include directing policymakers to "encourage
and enable" businesses to monitor, assess and disclose how they
affect and are affected by biodiversity, but not making these
processes mandatory.
Tony Goldner, who heads a group working on a framework for
companies to manage and disclose economic risks related to
nature, said a number of countries and financial firms would
move toward mandatory disclosure anyway.
"At an institutional level, the train has left the station
in any case because financial institutions are increasingly
aware that nature risk is sitting on their balance sheets."
Lastly, risks from pesticides and highly hazardous chemicals
would be reduced by at least half, but the text does not address
slashing their overall use.
(Reporting by Gloria Dickie and Isla Binnie; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)