Global nickel demand to increase to 3.22 mln tonnes in 2023 -INSG

10/18/2022 | 12:55pm EDT
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Global demand for nickel is expected to increase to 3.22 million tonnes in 2023 from 2.89 million tonnes in 2022, the International Nickel Study Group (INSG) said on Tuesday.

Global output of nickel is expected to rise to 3.39 million tonnes from 3.04 million tonnes, the Lisbon-based group said, adding the implicit market balance is a surplus of 144,000 tonnes in 2022, and a surplus of 171,000 tonnes in 2023. (Reporting by Kavya Guduru and Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
