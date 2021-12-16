Global rally lifts UK shares ahead of BoE decision

The blue-chip FTSE 100 gained 1.2% as of 0804 GMT, breaking a six-day slump on the Fed's upbeat tone despite ramping up stimulus removal plans.

Miners led the gains, up 2.0%, lifted by gains in copper prices on the improved risk sentiment.

Caught between a surge in inflation and the fast-spreading Omicron variant, the Bank of England remains in a tough spot as policymakers decide whether they should delay its first interest rate hike since the COVID-19 pandemic again or take action.

Interest rate futures indicated a 66% chance that the BoE will raise rates to 0.25% from 0.1% when it announces its policy decision at 1200 GMT, up from less than 50% before the decade-high inflation numbers for November .

Rate-sensitive banks added 0.9% ahead of the decision.

Fund manager Schroders plc gained 1.5% on news that it is in advanced talks to buy a 75% stake for about 360 million pounds ($475.52 million) in Greencoat Capital.

Online fashion retailer Boohoo plunged 19% after warning that expectations for its 2021-22 year will be lower than previously guided, blaming higher returns, delivery disruptions and pandemic-related cost inflation.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)