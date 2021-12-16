Log in
Global rally lifts UK shares ahead of BoE decision

12/16/2021 | 03:28am EST
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A man shelters under an umbrella as he walks past the London Stock Exchange

(Reuters) - UK shares rose on Thursday, tracking gains in global markets after the U.S. Federal Reserve's strong economic outlook, while focus shifted to the Bank of England's meeting later in the day.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 gained 1.2% as of 0804 GMT, breaking a six-day slump on the Fed's upbeat tone despite ramping up stimulus removal plans.

Miners led the gains, up 2.0%, lifted by gains in copper prices on the improved risk sentiment.

Caught between a surge in inflation and the fast-spreading Omicron variant, the Bank of England remains in a tough spot as policymakers decide whether they should delay its first interest rate hike since the COVID-19 pandemic again or take action.

Interest rate futures indicated a 66% chance that the BoE will raise rates to 0.25% from 0.1% when it announces its policy decision at 1200 GMT, up from less than 50% before the decade-high inflation numbers for November .

Rate-sensitive banks added 0.9% ahead of the decision.

Fund manager Schroders plc gained 1.5% on news that it is in advanced talks to buy a 75% stake for about 360 million pounds ($475.52 million) in Greencoat Capital.

Online fashion retailer Boohoo plunged 19% after warning that expectations for its 2021-22 year will be lower than previously guided, blaming higher returns, delivery disruptions and pandemic-related cost inflation.

UK inflation at 10-year high, markets await BoE decision https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/dwvkrznjwpm/BoEDec.PNG

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.06% 0.54037 Delayed Quote.-4.51%
BOOHOO GROUP PLC -11.75% 121.6055 Delayed Quote.-59.81%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.02% 0.587748 Delayed Quote.2.11%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.09% 0.85053 Delayed Quote.-4.76%
FTSE 100 1.15% 7251.88 Delayed Quote.11.73%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX 1.12% 22684.63 Delayed Quote.10.17%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.26% 0.009905 Delayed Quote.-0.70%
SCHRODERS PLC 1.47% 3440 Delayed Quote.1.59%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -0.23% 0.752151 Delayed Quote.3.37%
