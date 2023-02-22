Global shares, U.S. Treasury yields fall ahead of Fed minutes

NEW YORK, Feb 22 (Reuters) -
Global equities and U.S. Treasury yields were lower on
Wednesday as investors awaited the release of the Federal
Reserve's meeting minutes that are expected to shed light on the
trajectory of interest rates.
The Fed minutes from the Jan. 31-Feb.1 meeting are set
to be published at 2 pm ET, and will give traders some detail
into the debate over how much further interest rates may need to
be hiked to curb inflation.
The meeting preceded recent strong economic data that
demonstrated the resilience of the U.S. economy and heightened
worries of a longer rate-tightening cycle.
"The minutes is a little bit outdated because of the
data that came out after the Fed discussion but people will be
parsing through it to see if there's any disagreement on the
path forward for rates," said Moustapha Mounah, portfolio
manager at James Investments in Dayton, Ohio.
The MSCI world equity index, which
tracks shares in 50 countries, was down 0.33%. European stocks
shed 0.38%.
Wall Street stocks were choppy ahead of the Fed's
minutes, with the three main indexes mostly flat as gains in
consumer discretionary and industrials shares were offset by
weak demand for technology equities.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.08% to
33,157.55, the S&P 500 gained 0.05% to 3,999.39 and the
Nasdaq Composite added 0.12% to 11,505.78.
U.S. Treasury yields retreated after surging to
three-month highs. Benchmark 10-year yields were
lower at 3.9137%.
"The bond market has already priced in more rate hikes
but the stock market it hasn't repriced to reflect all of the
movement in the rates," Mounah added.
(Reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York; Editing by Chris
Reese)