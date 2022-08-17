Global shares fall, U.S. Treasury yields rise ahead of Fed minutes

* Wall Street stocks trading down
* Oil prices edge higher
* Benchmark 10-year yields up
* Dollar gains
* Gold falls
Aug 17 (Reuters) - Global equities fell while U.S. Treasury
yields rose on Wednesday ahead of the release of the Federal
Reserve's meeting minutes that are expected to reveal the extent
of officials' aggressive stance on interest rates and inflation.
The July meeting minutes, due to be published later on
Wednesday, could signal whether the U.S. central bank would
likely adopt a third consecutive 75-basis point rate hike at its
September meeting to tame rising inflation.
Data since the Fed's last policy meeting have showed a
moderation in consumer prices and other economic indicators,
leading traders to expect slower rate increments. U.S. consumer
prices were flat while producer prices fell in July.
"The previous meeting occurred prior to the last consumer
price index, which was a slight deceleration, and some data has
flashed some warning signals," said Sean Bandazian, senior
investment analyst for Cornerstone Wealth in Charlotte, North
Carolina.
"But we don't see any in meaningful change in policy from
the Fed as long as the labor market and wages remain strong. I
think we're likely to hear that tone from the minutes this
afternoon."
MSCI's gauge of stocks in 50 countries across the globe
shed 0.84%, while The pan-European STOXX 600
index lost 0.97%.
On Wall Street, all three main indexes were lower, with
technology, consumer discretionary and communication services
leading the sell-off.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.7% to
33,912.22, the S&P 500 lost 0.98% to 4,262.89 and the
Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.62% to 12,889.66.
Oil edged marginally higher, after hitting a six-month low
earlier on Wednesday, as markets weighed a steeper than expected
draw down in U.S. crude inventories against rising output and
exports from Russia.
Brent crude was up 0.49% at $92.79, up a barrel, while
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 0.68% to
$87.12 per barrel.
(Reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York; Editing by Richard
Chang)