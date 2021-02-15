Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Global shares hit fresh peak, oil up on Middle East tensions

02/15/2021 | 11:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A man stands on an overpass with an electronic board showing Shanghai and Shenzhen stock indexes in Shanghai

LONDON (Reuters) - Global shares rose for the 11th day in a row to reach a fresh peak on optimism about the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and new fiscal aid from Washington, while tensions in the Middle East drove oil to a 13-month high.

As more people are vaccinated across key markets such as the United States, and with U.S. President Joe Biden looking to pump an extra $1.9 trillion in stimulus into the economy, the so-called reflation trade has gathered steam in recent days.

On Friday, the Cboe Volatility Index, known as Wall Street's "fear gauge", ended at its lowest level for nearly a year, helping to drive a 0.4% gain for MSCI's broadest measure of world stocks on Monday.

Taking its cue from a stronger, albeit holiday-thinned, Asian session, Europe's major indexes were a sea of green in early deals, with Britain's FTSE 100 up 2.2%.

With China and Hong Kong markets closed for the Lunar New Year holiday, Japan's Nikkei led the way, climbing 1.9% to reclaim the 30,000-point level for the first time in more than three decades.

E-mini futures for the S&P 500 were also higher, up 0.5%, although U.S. stock markets are closed on Monday for the Presidents Day holiday.

Later in the week, all eyes will be on the release of minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's January meeting, where policymakers decided to leave rates unchanged, for hints about the likely direction of monetary policy.

Those concerned about the impact of market exuberance on the outlook for inflation will also have fresh data to parse, with Britain, Canada and Japan all due to report. Friday will also see major economies, including the United States, release preliminary February purchasing managers' indexes (PMI).

"We believe investors should prepare for bouts of volatility ahead, but regard them as opportunities rather than threats," said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management. "We recommend investors stick to their long-term financial plans, and continue to put excess cash to work."

Oil joined equity markets in pushing higher, reaching its highest level since January 2020 on hopes U.S. stimulus will boost the economy and fuel demand and after a Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said it intercepted an explosive-laden drone fired by the Iran-aligned Houthi group. [O/R]

Brent crude rose 1.2% to $63.15 a barrel. U.S. crude oil gained 1.2% to $60.21, just off earlier highs.

With risk assets in favour, safe havens dipped, with gold down 0.2% to $1,819 an ounce. Germany's 10-year Bund yield rose 4 basis points to a 5 1/2-month high at -0.376% and 30-year bond yields, up 20 bps so far this month, rose to an eight-month high at 0.13%. They had traded in negative yield territory earlier this month.

Switzerland's 30-year government bond yield, meanwhile, rose above 0% for the first time since early 2020.

The dollar remained near two-week lows as traders took a more cautious view of the pace of the U.S. economy's rebound. Against a basket of currencies it was last down around 0.1%.

Bitcoin, meanwhile, recovered some of its overnight weakness to trade down 1.8% at $47,801.18, below a record high of $49,714.66.

(Additional reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; editing by Jacqueline Wong, Alex Richardson, Larry King)

By Simon Jessop


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.09% 31458.4 Delayed Quote.2.78%
NASDAQ 100 0.53% 13807.696108 Delayed Quote.7.13%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.50% 14095.474073 Delayed Quote.9.37%
NIKKEI 225 1.91% 30084.15 Real-time Quote.7.56%
S&P 500 0.47% 3934.83 Delayed Quote.4.76%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:17aIMF INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND : and Kenyan Authorities Reach Staff-Level Agreement on a Three-Year, US$2.4 Billion Financing Package
PU
05:13aKNOWLEDGE IS POWER : How AEM Business Intelligence Can Help Your Business
PU
05:11aWashington vows to be 'constructive partner' for new WTO chief
RE
05:09aDollar weakens as market optimism lifts riskier currencies
RE
05:08aGlobal shares hit fresh peak, oil up on Middle East tensions
RE
04:50aDollar weakens as market optimism lifts riskier currencies
RE
04:49aWashington vows to be 'constructive partner' for new WTO chief
RE
04:48aAustria could loosen pandemic restrictions around Easter at earliest -Chancellor
RE
04:48aIn Biden World, Economic Policy Is National Security Policy
DJ
04:47aAstrazeneca flagged possibility of delivering vaccine doses to the eu from india and u.s. factories, timing unclear - eu sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1VIVENDI SE : Vivendi Shares Jump on Plan for UMG Spinoff by Year-End
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3E.ON SE : EON AG : Raised to Buy by Berenberg
4UNICREDIT S.P.A. : Ex-UniCredit CEO Mustier, LVMH's Arnault form SPAC for financial deals
5U.S. Stock Futures Edge Higher on Presidents Day Holiday

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ