Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Global shares hit new peak, oil up on Middle East tensions

02/15/2021 | 04:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Men holding umbrellas walk in front of an electric board showing Nikkei index at a brokerage in Tokyo

LONDON/SYDNEY (Reuters) - Global shares rose for the 11th day in a row to hit a fresh peak on optimism about the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and new fiscal aid from Washington, while tensions in the Middle East drove oil to a 13-month high.

As more people are vaccinated across key markets such as the United States, and with U.S. President Joe Biden looking to pump an extra $1.9 trillion in stimulus into the economy, the so-called "reflation trade" has gathered steam in recent days.

On Friday, The Cboe Volatility Index, known as Wall Street's "fear gauge", ended at its lowest level for nearly a year, helping drive a 0.2% gain for MSCI's broadest measure of world stocks on Monday.

Taking its cue from a stronger, albeit holiday-thinned Asian session, Europe's major indexes were a sea of green in early deals, led by a near-1% gain for Britain's FTSE 100.

With China and Hong Kong markets closed for the Lunar New Year holiday, Japan's Nikkei led the way, climbing 1.9% to reclaim the 30,000-point level for the first time in more than three decades.

E-mini futures for the S&P 500 were also higher, up 0.3%, although U.S. stock markets will be closed on Monday for the Presidents Day holiday.

Later in the week, all eyes will be on the release of minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's January meeting, where policymakers decided to leave rates unchanged, for hints to the likely direction of monetary policy.

Those concerned about the impact of market exuberance on the outlook for inflation will also have fresh data to parse, with Britain, Canada and Japan all due to report. Friday will also see major economies, including the United States, release preliminary February purchasing managers' indexes (PMI).

"In our view, as long as the rise (in inflation) is gradual, equity markets can continue to do well. However, unruly moves would certainly hurt investor sentiment," said Esty Dwek, head of global market strategy, Natixis Investment Managers Solutions.

"Credit spreads have tightened sharply already, but they still have room to absorb some higher yields, making us more comfortable with credit risk than interest rate risk," Dwek added.

Oil joined equity markets in pushing higher, reaching its highest level since January 2020 on hopes U.S. stimulus will boost the economy and fuel demand and after a Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said it intercepted an explosive-laden drone fired by the Iran-aligned Houthi group. [O/R]

Brent crude rose 1.6% to $63.41 a barrel. U.S. crude oil gained 2.1% to $60.74.

With risk assets in favour, safe havens dipped, with gold down 0.2% to $1,819 an ounce.

The dollar also remained under the cosh, hovering near two-week lows as traders took a more cautious view of the pace of the U.S. economy's rebound. Against a basket of currencies it was last down around 0.2%.

Bitcoin, meanwhile, recovered some of its overnight weakness to trade down 2.3% at $47,539.49, below a record high of $49,714.66.

(Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Alex Richardson)

By Simon Jessop and Swati Pandey


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.09% 31458.4 End-of-day quote.2.78%
NASDAQ 100 0.53% 13807.6961 End-of-day quote.7.13%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.50% 14095.4741 End-of-day quote.8.83%
NIKKEI 225 1.91% 30084.15 End-of-day quote.7.56%
S&P 500 0.47% 3934.83 End-of-day quote.4.76%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02/14MINISTRY OF DEFENSE OF RUSSIAN FEDERATION : More than 200 crews of tanks and infantry fighting vehicles compete for the right to represent the district in Tank Biathlon and Suvorov Attack all-army competitions
PU
02/14British pound above $1.39 for first time in nearly three years
RE
02/14Summary of responses to the public consultation by the working group on euro risk-free rates on STR-based EURIBOR fallback rates
PU
02/14ECB EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK : Summary of responses to the public consultation by the working group on euro risk-free rates on EURIBOR trigger events
PU
02/14Mining stocks power gains in Europe on recovery optimism
RE
02/14GERMANY'S LOCKDOWN TO WEIGH ON ECONOMY IN FIRST QUARTER : ministry
RE
02/14Retailer Shoprite sees half-year profits growing by up to 22.5%
RE
02/14Texas grid operator starts rotating blackouts amid winter storm
RE
02/14Global shares hit new peak, oil up on Middle East tensions
RE
02/14Russian rouble hits one-month peak; EM stocks at record highs
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1E.ON SE : EON AG : Raised to Buy by Berenberg
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : SOLARWINDS HACK WAS 'LARGEST AND MOST SOPHISTICATED ATTACK' EVER: Microsoft president
3Uber defends contractors ahead of EU law on gig workers' rights
4NIKKEI : Japan's Nikkei closes above 30,000 on earnings rebound, economy growth hopes
5VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S : VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ