Global shares near record on U.S. infrastructure bill

SHANGHAI, June 25 (Reuters) - Asian shares rose on Friday
and a gauge of global equities edged closer to record highs
after U.S. President Joe Biden embraced a bipartisan Senate
infrastructure deal, raising hopes for an extended rebound in
the world's largest economy.
Investors have been looking to an infrastructure agreement
to extend the U.S. recovery after massive fiscal stimulus helped
the U.S. economy grow at a 6.4% annualized rate in the first
quarter. The plan is valued at $1.2 trillion over eight years,
$579 billion of which is new spending.
Futures pointed to a higher open for share markets in
Europe. Pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures added 0.18,
DAX futures rose 0.16% and France's CAC 40 futures
were up 0.17%. FTSE futures edged 0.03% higher.
"The positive market tone recognizes the potential growth
benefits of the compromise, but with the smaller size tempering
some of the tax implications to pay for it," said Kerry Craig,
global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management.
Securing bipartisan agreement on the deal required Biden to
sacrifice some of his original ambitions on schools, climate
change mitigation, and support for parents and caregivers, as
well as tax increases on the rich and corporations.
"We continue to expect progress on further fiscal stimulus
in the months to come and the larger size of those packages will
likely necessitate rising taxes, especially if they come via the
U.S. Congressional budget reconciliation process rather than
partisan support," said Craig.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
rose nearly 1%, as Chinese blue chips
rallied 1.84%. MSCI's all-country index rose
0.21%, putting it less than 0.3% below a record high touched on
June 15.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 1.38%, Seoul's Kospi
was up 0.44% and Australian shares climbed
0.45%. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.66%.
Asian stocks rebounded after falling earlier in the week
amid concerns of earlier-than-expected policy tightening by the
U.S. Federal Reserve, after it signalled higher rates in 2023
last week.
"The reality remains that the timing of any tapering scare,
or indeed tapering, is most likely to be driven by market-driven
inflation expectations. And the pressure on this front has eased
of late," Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at
Jefferies, said in a note.
Overnight, the S&P 500 gained 0.58% and the Nasdaq
Composite added 0.69%, lifting both indexes to record
high closes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.95%.
In the currency market, the dollar index was down
about 0.1% at 91.764 as investors continued to weigh the
likelihood of Fed tightening in the face of persistent
inflation.
The Japanese yen edged higher to 110.84 and the euro
gained 0.07% to $1.1938.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries, which saw
yields dip after Biden's announcement of an infrastructure bill
were last at 1.4952%, up from a close of 1.487% on Thursday.
Yields on the 30-year bond were barely higher at
2.098% from 2.095% on Thursday.
Oil prices ticked up to near three-year highs, supported by
drawdowns in U.S. inventories and accelerating German economic
activity. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.14%
to $73.40 per barrel and global benchmark Brent crude
was at $75.65, up 0.12% on the day.
Spot gold was up 0.11% at $1,777.09 an ounce, on
track for its first weekly rise in four.
(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Additional reporting by Tom
Westbrook in Singapore; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Kim
Coghill)