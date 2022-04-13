Global shares pause on inflation view; oil steady on Ukraine

* MSCI World Index flat; Asia ex-Japan index up 0.6%
* Oil slips back on weak China, Japan data
* UK inflation hits 30-year peak; NZ hikes rates
LONDON, April 13 (Reuters) - Global shares were little
changed on Wednesday, pausing after a six-day slump amid a mixed
inflation picture, while floundering peace talks between Russia
and Ukraine kept oil hovering near recent highs.
Hawkish moves from the world's top central banks as the
Russian invasion of Ukraine pumped up inflation pressures have
weighed on equity markets since the start of the year, with the
MSCI World Index down around 10%.
Data on Wednesday showed no let-up for Britain after
inflation hit a 30-year high of 7%, although this came a day
after a lower-than-expected print in the United States which had
given some traders cause to hope policy may be tightened more
slowly.
At 0711 GMT, the MSCI World Index was flat at 689.80 points,
weighed by falls across most leading European indexes. Britain's
FTSE 100 was down 0.1%.
"The steepest rises in a generation have unsettled financial
markets, as investors digest the unsavory prospect of tougher
hikes in interest rates," said Susannah Streeter, senior
investment and markets analyst, Hargreaves Lansdown.
Overnight in Asia, much weaker-than-expected import data
from China weighed on the outlook, but added to views Beijing
could ease policy further, helping MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climb 0.6%.
Japan also posted weak machinery orders data, although its
stocks closed higher on the U.S. inflation data. U.S. stock
index futures pointed to a 0.5% gain at the open.
Data published on Tuesday showed U.S. monthly consumer
prices increased by the most in 16-1/2 years in March as war in
Ukraine boosted the cost of gasoline to record highs, cementing
the case for a 50 basis points interest rate hike from the
Federal Reserve next month.
However, monthly underlying inflation pressures moderated as
goods prices, excluding food and energy, dropped by the most in
two years.
The data sent U.S. yields lower on Tuesday, snapping seven
straight sessions of gains, though they regained a little ground
late in the day and in Wednesday trade.
The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was at
2.7270%, compared to an over three-year peak of 2.836%, before
the inflation data.
The two year yield was 2.4241%.
The moves in yields "gave a nod to the rhetoric that U.S.
inflation has likely peaked or is very close to it," said Clara
Cheong, a strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management.
"While this is unlikely to change the trajectory of the Fed
from hiking 50 basis points in May, if inflation continues on
this path there will be less pressure on them to be overly
aggressive in the second half of the year."
In European markets, Germany's 10-year yield
recovered some of the prior day's decline, up nearly 7 basis
points.
Oil prices remained held steady around recent highs, with
Brent crude futures flat at $104.59 a barrel after
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that on-and-off peace
negotiations with Ukraine "have again returned to a dead-end
situation for us."
Corn futures were down 0.8% but still close to last
month's 11-year high.
Gold was flat at $1,967 an ounce.
In currency markets, Putin's remarks were a major driver
with the euro up 0.1% against the dollar but just above a
five-week low. The dollar index was flat.
The New Zealand dollar had a busy day, rising as
high as $0.6901 and falling as low as $0.6808 after the Reserve
Bank of New Zealand raised interest rates by a chunky 50 bps --
its most aggressive hike in over two decades -- but tempered its
rate outlook. It was last down 0.8% at 0.67975.
The Bank of Canada meets later on Wednesday and is also
expected to deliver a sharp hike.
