Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Global shares rise, U.S. dollar falls after strong jobs data

11/04/2022 | 05:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

*

Wall Street indexes end higher

*

U.S. dollar falls

*

Benchmark 10-year yields rise

*

Safe-haven gold rallies

*

Oil prices climb 5%

NEW YORK, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Global shares rose on Friday and the U.S. dollar fell, after jobs data came in stronger than expected but also hinted at some slack in the tight American labor market, raising hopes the Federal Reserve might ease up on monetary tightening.

Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

showed the economy generated

261,000 jobs in October. That was higher than an estimate of 200,000, according to a Reuters poll of economists, but it also showed unemployment rising to 3.7% from 3.5% in September while wage inflation dropped to 4.7% from 5% in the prior month.

"We definitely are seeing some early signs of pricing pressure coming down," said Tom Plumb, portfolio manager at Plumb Balanced Fund in Madison, Wisconsin.

The MSCI index of global shares, which tracks equities in 50 countries, broke two straight days of losses and was up 1.72%. European stocks also rallied 1.81%, a day after falling on rate hikes from the Bank of England and the Fed.

Wall Street's three major stock indexes closed higher, driven by technology, financials, consumer discretionary, communication services, and industrials.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.26% to 32,403.22, the S&P 500 gained 1.36% to 3,770.55 and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.28% to 10,475.25.

Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields rose, with the notes at 4.1626%.

"Even though the Fed would not talk about a pivot or anything like that, I think the market is expecting them to remain data dependent and in the next six months you're going to see significant cracks in the pricing pressure," Plumb said.

The U.S. dollar slumped after the employment report. The dollar index fell 1.90%, while the euro was up 2.1% to $0.9956.

Safe-haven gold jumped more than 2% as the dollar fell. Spot gold added 3.1% to $1,680.33 an ounce, while U.S. gold futures gained 2.90% to $1,672.50 an ounce.

Oil prices rose by 5% amid the looming European Union ban on Russian oil and as investors weighed the implications of China's easing of COVID restrictions. Brent crude futures settled up 5% at $98.57 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 4.98% to $92.56 per barrel. (Reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York; Editing by Chris Reese and David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
05:40pSterling Lost 2.07% to $1.1377 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pDollar Lost 0.58% to 146.62 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pTrump ally Patel confirms talking to grand jury in Trump documents probe
RE
05:30pDogecoin Lost 1.45% to $0.127 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:29pInflation data, midterm elections loom for struggling U.S. stock rally
RE
05:29pEthereum Gained 6.87% to $1647.04 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:29pBitcoin Gained 4.48% to $21147.23 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:28pUtilities Up, but Lag Market, After Jobs Report - Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:26pCommunications Services Up, Recouping Some Losses -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:21pTech Up on Session, But Down Sharply for the Week -- Tech Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Chinese Tech Sector Leads Hong Kong Market Rebound
2U.S. job growth seen smallest in nearly two years in October, unemploym..
3Analyst recommendations: eBay, Expedia, McDonald's, Qualcomm, United Ut..
4Vonovia Nine-Month Profit Fell; Backs 2022 View
5Exclusive-Nissan's talks with Renault focused on optimising EV investme..

HOT NEWS