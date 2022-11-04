Global shares rise, U.S. dollar falls after strong jobs data

*
Wall Street indexes end higher
*
U.S. dollar falls
*
Benchmark 10-year yields rise
*
Safe-haven gold rallies
*
Oil prices climb 5%
NEW YORK, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Global shares rose on Friday
and the U.S. dollar fell, after jobs data came in stronger than
expected but also hinted at some slack in the tight American
labor market, raising hopes the Federal Reserve might ease up on
monetary tightening.
Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics
showed the economy generated
261,000 jobs in October. That was higher than an estimate
of 200,000, according to a Reuters poll of economists, but it
also showed unemployment rising to 3.7% from 3.5% in September
while wage inflation dropped to 4.7% from 5% in the prior month.
"We definitely are seeing some early signs of pricing
pressure coming down," said Tom Plumb, portfolio manager at
Plumb Balanced Fund in Madison, Wisconsin.
The MSCI index of global shares, which
tracks equities in 50 countries, broke two straight days of
losses and was up 1.72%. European stocks also rallied
1.81%, a day after falling on rate hikes from the Bank of
England and the Fed.
Wall Street's three major stock indexes closed higher,
driven by technology, financials, consumer discretionary,
communication services, and industrials.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.26% to
32,403.22, the S&P 500 gained 1.36% to 3,770.55 and the
Nasdaq Composite added 1.28% to 10,475.25.
Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields rose,
with the notes at 4.1626%.
"Even though the Fed would not talk about a pivot or
anything like that, I think the market is expecting them to
remain data dependent and in the next six months you're going to
see significant cracks in the pricing pressure," Plumb said.
The U.S. dollar slumped after the employment report. The
dollar index fell 1.90%, while the euro was up
2.1% to $0.9956.
Safe-haven gold jumped more than 2% as the dollar fell.
Spot gold added 3.1% to $1,680.33 an ounce, while U.S.
gold futures gained 2.90% to $1,672.50 an ounce.
Oil prices rose by 5% amid the looming European Union ban
on Russian oil and as investors weighed the implications of
China's easing of COVID restrictions. Brent crude
futures settled up 5% at $98.57 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas
Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 4.98% to $92.56 per
barrel.
(Reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York; Editing by Chris Reese
and David Gregorio)