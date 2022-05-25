Global shares rise ahead of Fed minutes

(Adds U.S. markets open, analyst comment, changes dateline from
LONDON)
* Treasury yields fall before Fed minutes
* Wall Street rises on growth stocks
* U.S. dollar snaps two-day losing streak
NEW YORK, May 25 (Reuters) - Stock markets rose and
benchmark U.S. treasury yields fell on Wednesday as traders
waited for news from the U.S. Federal Reserve - the world's most
influential central bank - that might shed light on the path of
its policy tightening.
Nerves about a global recession were jangled on Tuesday by
weak U.S. housing market data, but the mood gradually
strengthened in global markets.
Hints of more stimulus from China and a welcome tick up in
German consumer morale lifted Europe's STOXX 600
0.72%, and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe
gained 0.42% at 10:50 a.m. EDT (1450 GMT).
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose
114.28 points, or 0.36%, the S&P 500 gained 21.05 points,
or 0.53%, and the Nasdaq Composite added 88.10 points,
or 0.78%, as growth stocks rallied.
The U.S. Federal Reserve has vowed to act aggressively by
hiking the cost of borrowing. Minutes from its most recent
meeting, due at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT), will be parsed for clues
regarding the speed and extent of those actions.
Investors currently expect a series of 50 basis-point rate
hikes over the next several months, stoking fears that it could
easily bring the world's largest economy to a standstill.
Nicholas Colas, cofounder of DataTrek Research, said the
U.S. markets, which have recently been volatile, will bottom
once the Fed indicates inflation has started to ease.
"The Fed is using stock prices as a primary tool in their
fight against inflation," Colas wrote in a note Wednesday.
"Lower stock prices tell companies to stop hiring so
aggressively and feeding wage inflation. They also create a
reverse wealth effect, which should curtail consumer spending."
The U.S. dollar index - which measures the currency
against six major rivals - snapped a two-day losing streak to
rise 0.413%, with the euro down 0.54% at $1.0676.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand became the latest central
bank to raise interest rates by half a point.
That had helped the kiwi dollar rise as much as
0.8% at one point to a three-week peak of $0.6514. But as the
U.S. dollar gained momentum, it ceded those gains and by 1300
GMT traded flat at $0.6458.
The other big mover was Turkey's lira < TRYTOM=D3>, which
having already plunged 8% this month and 19% this year, looked
to be causing another serious bout of trouble for the country.
Bond markets were largely in a holding pattern, meanwhile,
ahead of the Fed minutes, and after ECB chief Christine Lagarde
gave her strongest hint yet this week that it will soon deliver
its first interest rate hikes in over a decade.
DISLOCATION
New home sales in the United States fell 16.6%
month-on-month in April, the largest decline in nine years, and
new orders for U.S.-made capital goods rose less than expected
in April.
The drop in capital goods orders pointed to some moderation
in business spending on equipment early in the second quarter,
and headwinds are growing from rising interest rates and
tightening financial conditions.
Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday to briefly
hit six-week lows. The benchmark 10-year note dipped
to 2.7488% from over 3% earlier in the month. The 2-year U.S.
yield was 2.4879% and 10-year German Bund yields were
down at 0.917%.
ECB Executive Board member Fabio Panetta fanned the moves as
he said stimulus needed to be curbed gradually to avoid what he
described as a "normalization tantrum" by markets.
Colin Asher, a senior economist at Mizuho, said the drop in
bond yields in recent weeks showed how concerns about a global
slowdown are now rising.
"In the first few months of the year, the focus was on
surging inflation and now it's more of stagflation," he said,
referring to the mix of no growth but still-high inflation.
Investors in Asia had remained similarly nervous about
growth being impacted by the effects of persistent Chinese
COVID-19 lockdowns, which threaten to undermine recent stimulus
measures in the world's second-largest economy.
Emerging market stocks rose 0.19%. MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.25%
higher, while Japan's Nikkei lost 0.26%. Australian and
Korean shares rose 0.4% and Taiwan and
Hong Kong's Hang Seng advanced 0.8% and 0.2%
respectively.
Among the main commodities, spot gold dropped 0.8% to
$1,850.34 an ounce.
U.S. crude recently rose 0.76% to $110.60 per barrel
and Brent was at $114.33, up 0.68% on the
day.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts Marshall in New York
Additional reporting by Marc Jones and Sujata Rao in London
Editing by Kirsten Donovan, Peter Graff and Matthew Lewis)