Global shares rise as investors shrug off Omicron worries

WASHINGTON/MILAN, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Global equity markets
climbed on Tuesday, boosted by another record-setting open on
Wall Street as investors shrugged off concerns over
Omicron-driven travel disruptions and store closures.
Asset classes from oil to equities are near or above recent
highs, having clawed back losses from late November, when the
Omicron variant of COVID-19 sent investors scurrying for safety.
A delay in Britain and France on imposing more COVID curbs
before year-end also excited investors. As the worst fears over
the impact of the variant have subsided, investors have returned
to risk assets.
The MSCI world equities index was up 0.2%,
within striking distance of a record high hit last month. The
S&P 500 hit a record high.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 156.94 points,
or 0.43%, to 36,459.32, the S&P 500 gained 2.29 points,
or 0.05%, to 4,793.48 while the Nasdaq Composite dropped
57.57 points, or 0.36%, to 15,813.69 by 12:15 p.m. EST (1715
GMT).
Europe's STOXX 600 equity benchmark added 0.5%.
Japan's Nikkei rose 1.4% to a one-month high and MSCI's
broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
gained 0.5%.
"The latest rebound in risky assets was activated last week
by new reports confirming that the Omicron coronavirus variant,
although more transmissible... leads to fewer hospitalizations
and deaths," said Charalambos Pissouros, head of research at
Cyprus-based brokerage JFD Group.
China reported 209 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Dec.
27, up from 200 a day earlier, mostly in the northwestern
province of Shaanxi, where Xian, the provincial capital, is in
lockdown.
In Europe, the British government said England would not get
any new COVID-19 restrictions before the end of 2021, while the
French government said it would tighten measures, though there
will be no curfew for New Year's Eve and schools will reopen as
planned in early January.
The MSCI world equities index is up more than 17% so far
this year, and heading into 2022 investors are wary of risks
stemming from rising price pressures, slowing corporate earnings
growth and the likelihood of a rate hike cycle in the U.S..
"Money growth will slow in 2022, but the market strongly
doubts that the ECB and the Fed are willing to truly tighten
financial conditions," said Arne Petimezas, analyst at AFS Group
in Amsterdam. "They now face a trade-off between controlling
inflation or keeping this party going."
Oil extended gains despite the rapid spread of Omicron,
supported by supply outages and expectations that U.S.
inventories fell last week.
Brent crude rose 0.7% a barrel and U.S. crude
gained 0.65%.
Meanwhile, the safe-haven yen slipped to a one-month
low of 114.94 per dollar and was last little changed on the day.
The dollar, also a safe haven, was rangebound, despite a
hawkish turn at the Federal Reserve this month with policymakers
signaling three quarter-point rate hikes in 2022.
The dollar index was up 0.05% against a basket of six
major peers.
Bitcoin dropped 4.9%.
In debt markets, two-year Treasury yields hit almost
two-year highs on Tuesday, following tepid demand for an auction
of the notes on Monday, while longer-dated yields dipped but
held within their recent ranges in light trading.
Spot gold hit its highest price in over a month and
was up 0.02%.
(Reporting by Katanga Johnson in Washington, Danilo Masoni in
Milan and Alun John in Hong Kong;
Writing by Chris Prentice;
Editing by Bernadette Baum, Alexander Smith and Dan Grebler)