NEW DELHI, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called the G20 summit in India a success and said that due to the countries of the global south's consolidated position, Russia managed to ensure the G20 agenda was not overshadowed by the Ukraine conflict.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a 'special military operation' and does not agree with the western countries calling it a war. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)