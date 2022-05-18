Global soy crop outlooks are aggressive, maybe too much so -Braun

NAPERVILLE, Ill., May 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. government’s
latest projections suggest a little more comfort in global
soybean stocks over the next year versus corn or wheat, but that
is based on some crop assumptions that could be difficult to
achieve, especially all at once.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s first outlooks for the
upcoming 2022-23 season, published last Thursday, suggest next
year’s soybean supply relative to demand will safely rise from
this year but remain on the tighter side compared with other
recent years.
Several limiting factors may already exist on the production
side, potentially adding pressure to a scenario without a huge
safety net. Most-active Chicago soybean futures on
Wednesday settled at $16.62-3/4 per bushel, record high for the
date.
USDA sees 2022-23 soybean production in Brazil, the United
States, Argentina and Paraguay rising more than 13% on the
five-year average and more than 8% above the prior high. Those
countries export 94% of the world’s soybeans.
Soybean output soared above the prior average by an even
larger degree in each season from 2013-14 through 2016-17, and
that was rooted in both area and yield increases. Planted area
growth this year is predicted to be notable versus many past
years, but the yield gains are more marginal.
There are only four years in the last 15 where soybean
yields in the big three – Argentina, Brazil and the United
States – all exceeded their preceding five-year averages. Brazil
and the United States, the top two exporters, achieved that feat
simultaneously in seven of the last 15 years.
SOUTH AMERICA
The biggest standout lies with top exporter Brazil, which
USDA expects to rebound from this year’s terrible crop with an
astounding 149 million-tonne harvest in early 2023, easily
beating 2020-21’s record of 139.5 million.
That forecast clashes greatly with last month’s USDA attache
report pegging Brazil’s next soybean crop at 139 million tonnes,
primarily on a yield 8% lower than the USDA official. The
attache assumes normal weather but lower fertilizer use based on
global market conditions.
Brazil imports 85% of its fertilizer needs and Russia is a
top supplier, though shipping data last month showed Russian
fertilizers continuing to arrive in Brazil after Russia’s
invasion of Ukraine, despite sanctions.
If fertilizer availability does not prevent expansion of
soybean area and/or strong yields, high costs could be a factor.
Agency IMEA in Brazil’s top soybean and corn state Mato Grosso
estimates variable cost of soybean production for farmers there
rising 71% on the year. Some producers may have difficulty
securing credit due to tighter government resources.
But even if high costs and input availability do not limit
Brazil’s soybean production, the weather might have a say in its
southern areas. Forecasters are calling for a third straight
year of La Nina in 2022-23, which occurs when surface waters in
the equatorial Pacific Ocean are cooler than normal.
La Nina can produce dry growing seasons in southern Brazil
and especially in Argentina. Crops there can be successful
during a La Nina, but all the worst harvests coincided with a La
Nina, so yield losses are a reasonable bet.
That could put USDA’s 51 million-tonne soybean harvest peg
for Argentina at risk. The agency puts 2022-23 plantings at a
six-year high, likely associated with increasing costs and risks
for competing crops.
USDA has Argentina’s soy yield rising 10% from the previous
two-year average, and both of those years featured La Nina. The
country harvested 42 million tonnes of the oilseed in 2021-22,
the worst since 2017-18, also a La Nina year.
USA
USDA’s projections last week demonstrated that U.S. ending
stocks in 2022-23 would not be overly comfortable even with a
record crop. A stocks-to-use of 6.8% would be up from 5.3% in
2021-22 and 5.7% the year before that, but it is well off the
previous three oversupplied years when the ratio averaged more
than 15%.
To start, U.S. farmers must plant the record 91 million
acres they intended as of early March. North Dakota, slated to
sow nearly 8% of the U.S. soy area this year, is planting at the
slowest pace on record, just 2% complete as of Sunday.
The state’s corn and wheat planting are also incredibly
slow, so whether soy acres are lost in North Dakota and how many
depends on which crops producers prioritize and the next few
weeks of weather. Nationally, soybean planting delays are less
extreme.
USDA’s trend yield of 51.5 bushels per acre requires very
good summer weather in most of the growing regions, though it is
not unreasonable as a higher yield has been observed once
before, in 2016. Coincidentally, that was also the last year in
which North Dakota harvested bumper crops.
Karen Braun is a market analyst for Reuters. Views expressed
above are her own.
