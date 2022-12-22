Global stock rally fades as recession worries linger

*
GRAPHIC-How 2022 shocked, rocked and rolled global markets
European markets nudge higher, S&P futures climb
Yen adds to week's huge rally, dollar on back foot
Oil prices try for a fourth straight day of gains
LONDON/SYDNEY, Dec 22 (Reuters) - A short-lived bounce
for global stocks faded on Thursday, as easing U.S. inflation
expectations were overshadowed by fears about an economic
downturn.
Futures markets indicated Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500
share index would drift 0.2% lower at the opening bell,
having gained 1.5% in the previous session. Contracts on the
tech-focused Nasdaq 100 also fell 0.2%.
Easing gas prices pulled U.S. consumer 12-month inflation
expectations down to 6.7% this month, the lowest since September
2021, data showed on Wednesday.
Meanwhile a separate survey the previous day showed U.S.
consumer confidence rose to its highest since April, beating
expectations of economists polled by Reuters, while strong
results from Nike also pulled Wall Street higher.
"We are still in a bear market," said Luca Paolini, chief
strategist at Pictet Asset Management. "You get the odd short
rally and then it goes flat. There is very low conviction. The
only conviction is that there is going to be a recession."
The S&P 500 is on course to end the year almost 19% lower,
while MSCI's broad gauge of world stocks has
dropped by the same amount, falling for eight of the last 12
months.
The Federal Reserve raised its main interest rate by 50
basis points in its seventh hike of the year in December. Money
managers see the Fed's tightening campaign as likely to hasten
the U.S. economy into recession, which should in turn cause
stubbornly high inflation to turn lower.
"The view is that we are getting close to the end of rate
hikes and perhaps there will be a (Fed) pivot," said Anish
Grewal, portfolio manager at London-based hedge fund Enora
Global.
"Markets are too relaxed about this," he said, but "the
expectations are that we get to around September next year and
we are in rate-cutting mode."
The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency
against a basket of six others, slipped by as much as 0.5%
earlier in the day, before recovering to trade flat. The index
has dropped almost 2% so far this month.
Sterling eased 0.3% to $1.205 after data showed Britain's
economy contracted more than first thought in the third quarter.
Against the Japanese yen, the dollar lost 0.3% to
trade around 132.12 yen, nudging back towards the four-month low
it reached earlier this week when the Bank of Japan, the world's
most dovish major central bank throughout 2022, took a
surprisingly hawkish turn.
Investors continue to grapple with the fallout of the BOJ's
shock decision to allow government bond yields to rise, in a
tweak to its controversial yield-curve control policy.
Ten-year government bond yields rose as high
as 0.483% this weak, the highest since July 2015 and within a
whisker of the BOJ's new ceiling of 0.5%.
"The jump in yields and the further strengthening of the yen
will lower the value of assets owned by Japanese investors,"
analysts at Capital Economics said.
Capital Economics also now expects the dollar to drop toward
125 yen next year.
In U.S. fixed income, the benchmark 10 year Treasury yield
fell 3 basis points to 3.656% as inflation
expectations eased off. This key debt yield, which underpins
loan pricing worldwide, exceeded 4.2% as recently as late
October.
Oil prices rallied after data showed a larger-than-expected
draw in U.S. crude stockpiles with a massive snowstorm expected
to blanket much of the United States and hit travel-related
demand for fuel.
Brent crude added 1.7% to $83.57 a barrel and U.S.
crude gained 1.3% to $79.57.
(Reporting by Naomi Rovnick and Wayne Cole; Additional
reporting by Karin Strohecker;
Editing by Arun Koyyur, Kirsten Donovan)