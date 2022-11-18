Global stocks edge up on hopes recession warning forces Fed's hand

(Adds oil, gold settlement prices)
U.S. yield curve most inverted since 1981
MSCI world stocks up 0.2%, eye weekly loss
NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Global equities
edged up and a key part of the Treasury yield curve inverted
further on Friday, a sign the U.S. economy will stall next year
and that investors hope will lead the Federal Reserve to back
off its aggressive hiking of interest rates.
Surprisingly strong retail sales data this week hammered
home the idea that the Fed will tighten monetary policy further
even though soft consumer and producer price pressures suggested
inflation has peaked and would allow for lower rates.
Treasury yields rose for a second day following hawkish
comments on Thursday by St. Louis Fed President James Bullard,
who said rates needed to rise to a range between 5% and 5.25% to
be "sufficiently restrictive" to curb inflation.
The remarks were a blow to investors who had wagered rates
would peak at 5% or below. Futures now show the Fed funds rate
at 5.04% by May, up from 3.83% now. But futures also
show rates will slide to 4.57% in December 2023 on expectations
the Fed will move to ease policy as the economy weakens.
Boston Fed President Susan Collins added to the Fed's
hardline stance, telling CNBC that with little evidence price
pressures are waning policymakers may need to deliver another
75-basis point rate hike to get inflation under control.
Three top policymakers in Europe also said that the European
Central Bank must raise rates high enough to dampen growth as it
too fights high inflation.
"Where we think the market is getting it wrong, is pricing
in rate cuts next year," said Dec Mullarkey, managing director
of investment strategy and asset allocation at SLC Management.
Fed Chairman Jerome "Powell often has made the point, 'we're
concerned that if you let up too quickly, that you'll have a
second surge of inflation,' and that's not something they want
to repeat," Mullarkey said.
The market sees a recession next year as the yield spread
between two- and 10-year Treasuries was almost -70 basis points,
an inversion of the yield curve that last reached such deep
levels in 2000.
When yields are less on the 10-year note than the two-year,
a security that reflect interest rate expectations, it suggests
a slowdown or worse and that the Fed will cut rates to spur the
economy.
The two-year note's yield rose 5.1 basis points
to 4.505%, much higher than the 10-year note, which
was up 3.9 basis points to 3.812%.
The MSCI world equities index rose 0.18% but
was heading for a loss of about 0.8% on the week, coming off
recent two-month highs. The pan-European STOXX 600 index
1.16%, its best single-day performance in a week.
Inflows into global equity funds hit their highest level in
35 weeks in the week to Wednesday, according to a report from
Bank of America (BofA), as investor optimism brightened.
Stocks traded little changed or lower on Wall Street. he Dow
Jones Industrial Average rose 0.17%, the S&P 500
gained 0.02% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.51%.
Euro zone banks are set to repay 296 billion euros in
multi-year loans from the European Central Bank, the ECB said on
Friday.
The amount is less than the half a trillion euros that
analysts were expecting, but still the biggest drop in excess
liquidity since records began in 2000.
The yield on Germany's 10-year government bond, the
benchmark for the euro zone, was at 2.012%.
The euro was down 0.36% to $1.0323, having eased from
a four-month peak of $1.0481 hit on Tuesday as some policymakers
argued for caution on tightening.
The yen weakened 0.14% versus the dollar at 140.38.
Chinese blue chips dropped 0.45% amid reports that
Beijing had asked banks to check liquidity in the bond market
after soaring yields caused losses for some investors.
There were also concerns that a surge in COVID-19 cases in
China would challenge plans to ease strict movement curbs that
have throttled the economy.
Japan's Nikkei slipped 0.1% as data showed inflation
running at a 40-year high as a weak yen stoked import costs.
Oil fell by more than $3 a barrel and was on track for a
second weekly decline, pressured by concern about weakening
demand in China and further increases to U.S. interest rates.
U.S. crude futures fell $1.56 to settle at $80.08 a
barrel.
U.S. gold futures settled down 0.5% at $1,754.4 an
ounce.
Bitcoin fell 0.65% to $16,577.00.
