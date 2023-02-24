Global stocks fall, U.S. yields rise after strong economic data

*
Wall Street indexes down
*
Consumer spending rises, inflation heats up
*
Benchmark 10-year yields edge higher
*
Crude oil rises nearly 1%
NEW YORK, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Global equity markets fell
while U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday following
stronger-than-expected economic data that stoked worries that
the Federal Reserve will prolong its stringent interest rate
raising cycle.
Commerce Department data showed that consumer spending,
which accounts for two-thirds of U.S. economy activity, rose by
1.8% in January, the largest increase in nearly two years and
exceeding analyst estimates, according to a Reuters poll.
Furthermore, the personal consumption expenditures (PCE)
price index, the Fed's preferred inflation measure, accelerated
by 0.6% last month, the biggest increase in six months, bringing
the index to 5.4% for the 12 months through January.
The strong data deepened a market selloff across most
equities, with the MSCI world equity index,
which tracks shares in 50 countries, shedding 1.27%. European
stocks were down 0.87%.
"The fact we've got another data item that shows the economy
is not slowing enough to hopefully give the Fed confidence that
they're in front of the inflation problem - that's why the
market is down," said Robert Stimpson, portfolio manager at Oak
Associates Funds in Akron, Ohio.
On Wall Street all three major indexes were down, led by a
selloff of stocks in so-called cyclical sectors including
technology, communication services, consumer discretionary, and
even healthcare.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.01% to
32,817.83, the S&P 500 lost 1.13% to 3,966.91, and the
Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.68% to 11,395.20.
U.S. Treasury yields jumped, with two-year yields hitting
three-and-a-half-month highs, following the release of the data.
"The risk to the market is that it was premature in its
anticipation of a Fed pivot. The Fed is going to continue
raising interest rates higher than people think and for longer
than people think," Stimpson added.
Oil prices edged higher in volatile trade, bolstered by the
prospect of lower Russian exports but pressured by rising
inventories in the United States and concerns over global
economic activity.
Brent crude futures were up 0.96% at $83 a barrel,
while West Texas Intermediate U.S. crude futures (WTI)
gained 1.11% at $76.23.
(Reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York; Editing by Jan Harvey)