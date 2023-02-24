Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Global stocks fall, U.S. yields rise after strong economic data

02/24/2023 | 05:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

*

Wall Street indexes close lower

*

Consumer spending rises, inflation heats up

*

Benchmark 10-year yields edge higher

*

Crude oil rises 1%

*

U.S. dollar surges, gold drops

NEW YORK, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Global equity markets fell while U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday following stronger-than-expected economic data that stoked worries the Federal Reserve will prolong its interest rate hiking cycle.

Commerce Department data showed that consumer spending, which accounts for two-thirds of U.S. economy activity, rose by 1.8% in January, the largest increase in nearly two years and exceeding analyst estimates, according to a Reuters poll.

Furthermore, the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, the Fed's preferred inflation measure, accelerated by 0.6% last month, the biggest increase in six months, bringing the index to 5.4% for the 12 months through January.

The strong data deepened a market sell-off across most equities, with the MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 50 countries, shedding 1.17%. European stocks fell 1.04%.

"The fact we've got another data item that shows the economy is not slowing enough to hopefully give the Fed confidence that they're in front of the inflation problem - that's why the market is down," said Robert Stimpson, portfolio manager at Oak Associates Funds in Akron, Ohio.

On Wall Street all three major indexes posted their biggest weekly drop of 2023, led by a selloff of stocks in so-called cyclical sectors including technology, communication services, consumer discretionary, and even healthcare.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.02% to 32,816.92, the S&P 500 lost 1.05% to 3,970.04 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.69% to 11,394.94.

U.S. Treasury yields jumped, with benchmark 10-year yields hitting 3.9452%, and two-year yields, which are highly sensitive to Federal Reserve policy, rising as high as 4.8156%, the highest since Nov. 4.

"The risk to the market is that it was premature in its anticipation of a Fed pivot. The Fed is going to continue raising interest rates higher than people think and for longer than people think," Stimpson added.

Oil prices edged higher in volatile trade, bolstered by the prospect of lower Russian exports but pressured by rising inventories in the United States and concerns over global economic activity.

Brent crude futures settled at $83.16 a barrel, up 1.2%. West Texas Intermediate U.S. crude futures (WTI) settled at $76.32 a barrel, rising 1.2%. The U.S. dollar strengthened against other major currencies, with the dollar index up 0.65% at a seven-week high and the euro down 0.48% at $1.0544. Gold prices dropped to their lowest levels in eight weeks, pushed down by the stronger dollar and higher bond yields. Spot gold dropped 0.6% to $1,810.97 an ounce, while U.S. gold futures fell 0.47% to $1,810.20 an ounce. (Reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.72% 0.6376 Delayed Quote.0.88%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -1.27% 0.67219 Delayed Quote.-0.03%
BRENT OIL 0.83% 82.81 Delayed Quote.-6.61%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.14% 1.1322 Delayed Quote.0.54%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.62% 1.1941 Delayed Quote.-0.40%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.02% 0.696927 Delayed Quote.0.92%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.49% 0.7342 Delayed Quote.0.02%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.93% 12808.36 Real-time Quote.-0.28%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL -1.02% 32816.92 Real-time Quote.0.02%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.50% 1.05437 Delayed Quote.-0.91%
GOLD -0.73% 1809.87 Delayed Quote.0.08%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.10% 0.01145 Delayed Quote.0.80%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.29% 0.012076 Delayed Quote.-0.14%
MSCI WORLD -1.11% 2706.91 Real-time Quote.4.93%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -1.69% 11394.94 Real-time Quote.10.74%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -1.08% 0.61629 Delayed Quote.-1.97%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 1.06% 704.8519 Real-time Quote.-4.61%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 0.87% 418.2834 Real-time Quote.-7.74%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.51% 0.948434 Delayed Quote.0.91%
WTI 1.08% 76.482 Delayed Quote.-8.17%
Latest news "Economy"
05:57pModerna to make milestone payments to NIH for COVID vaccine
RE
05:57pHouse select committee seeks answers from FBI on China police 'outposts'
RE
05:49pU.S. govt clears F-35 engine deliveries after safety concerns addressed
RE
05:40pDebate grows among Lula's team over Brazil fuel tax policy
RE
05:40pEuro Lost 1.39% to $1.0547 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pDollar Gains 1.76% to 136.46 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pUS 2022 power plant emissions fell on switch from coal to gas -EPA
RE
05:38pLIVESTOCK-CME live cattle consolidate after hitting new contract high
RE
05:36pUtilities Down on Defensive Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:35pGlobal stocks fall, U.S. yields rise after strong economic data
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nagarro with weekly loss of over a quarter
2Elon Musk's challenge: Stay ahead of the competition
3U.S. consumer spending surges in January; inflation accelerates
4BrainChip Holdings Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended..
5Analyst recommendations: Domino's Pizza, Imax, Moderna, W.W. Grainger....

HOT NEWS