Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Global stocks mostly ease off record highs; bitcoin rise again

02/09/2021 | 12:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) building after the start of Thursday's trading session in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Global equity indexes were flat to slightly lower on Tuesday, pausing after a run to record highs, while bitcoin climbed to another all-time peak, extending gains in the wake of an endorsement from Tesla Inc.

The S&P 500 was slightly lower in early New York trading as investors awaited further news on the proposed $1.9 trillion U.S. stimulus plan, while MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe was little changed.

Optimism over monetary and fiscal support from policymakers, robust corporate earnings and the prospect that coronavirus vaccines could hasten a return to normality in the United States and other countries have bolstered risk sentiment.

But concern remained over the pace of vaccination, its efficacy against new variants of the novel coronavirus and the damage being done to economies, including the impact on the dollar of a $1.9 trillion stimulus package.

"We've come a long way in a short time," said Josh Wein, portfolio manager with Hennessy Funds. "It won't take a lot for the market to pause ... whether it's deliberations over fiscal stimulus, or the occasional talk of inflation or interest rates getting some lift."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 25.75 points, or 0.08%, to 31,360.01, the S&P 500 lost 4.74 points, or 0.12%, to 3,910.85 and the Nasdaq Composite added 28.90 points, or 0.21%, to 14,016.54.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 0.14% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.16%.

In more volatile cryptocurrency markets, Bitcoin soared to a new high, on its way toward another milestone: $50,000. It has surged more than 1,000% since March 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic, and analysts said forecasts of bitcoin hitting $100,000 this year don't seem far-fetched.

The gains follow disclosures from Tesla Monday that it had invested around $1.5 billion in the virtual currency and expects to accept it as payment for its cars in the future.

The dollar fell to a one-week low. The dollar index was last down 0.4%, with the euro up 0.42% to $1.2099.

Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields dipped as the recent rise in yields attracted buyers.

Benchmark 10-year yields jumped to their highest since March and 30-year bond yields rose above 2% for the first time since February on Monday as investors prepared for the prospect of faster U.S. growth and inflation, and new supply.

Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 6/32 in price to yield 1.1413%, from 1.16% late on Monday.

Spot gold added 0.3% to $1,836.19 an ounce. U.S. gold futures gained 0.27% to $1,836.80 an ounce.

(Additional reporting by Simon Jessop in London, Medha Singh and Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Saikat Chatterjee and Sara Rossi; editing by Barbara Lewis and Steve Orlofsky)

By Caroline Valetkevitch


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN - EURO 0.62% 38308.65 Real-time Quote.61.38%
BITCOIN - UNITED STATES DOLLAR 0.94% 46355.985 Real-time Quote.59.10%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.02% 31392.67 Delayed Quote.1.77%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.46% 1.21058 Delayed Quote.-1.33%
GOLD 0.33% 1836.72 Delayed Quote.-4.21%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE 1.72% 537 Real-time Quote.3.33%
NASDAQ 100 0.07% 13703.001639 Delayed Quote.6.26%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.25% 14022.318742 Delayed Quote.7.51%
S&P 500 -0.01% 3915.09 Delayed Quote.3.48%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.09% 410.42 Delayed Quote.2.94%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR -0.09% 905.34 Delayed Quote.3.02%
TESLA, INC. -1.75% 848.04 Delayed Quote.22.35%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:36aLilly says CFO resigns after investigation into inappropriate relationship
RE
06:34aGameStop tumbles nearly 20% as retail-driven surge dies down
RE
06:34aMusk's Bitcoin investment follows months of Twitter talk
RE
06:34aEXPLAINER : Elon Musk loves it. So what's all the buzz about bitcoin?
RE
06:34aHow Musk teased cryptocurrencies over the years
RE
06:34aELON MUSK : Tesla announces $1.5 billion bitcoin bet, makes payments pledge
RE
06:34aBitcoin jumps 10% to record high on Tesla investment news
RE
06:34aTESLA : Reddit user claiming to be Tesla insider appeared to reveal bitcoin buy a month ago
RE
06:31aMusk's Bitcoin investment follows months of Twitter talk
RE
06:29aBattle lines drawn in UK tech billionaire Lynch's U.S. extradition fight
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : A TESLA FOR A BITCOIN: Musk drives up cryptocurrency price with $1.5 billion purchase
2RELIEF THERAPEUTICS HOLDING AG : NEURORX : and Relief Therapeutics Report Initial Phase 2b/3 Study Results Dem..
3NESTLÉ S.A. : NESTLE S A : says Gerber products in China are safe, rejects group's post
4BETSSON AB : BETSSON : Year-end report and Q4 2020
5DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC : DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : Credit Suisse is less optimistic

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ