Global stocks, oil prices slip as rising COVID cases prompt Chinese lockdowns

China reports 26,824 COVID-19 cases and two deaths
Oil prices drop 5%
Wall Street stocks trade lower
U.S. dollar rises
Benchmark 10-yields slip
NEW YORK, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Global stocks and oil
prices slipped on Monday as a spike in COVID-19 cases and newly
recorded deaths in China prompted authorities in the world's
second-largest economy to reinstate lockdowns, triggering
worries over the impact on the economy.
Beijing's most populous district urged residents to stay
at home on Monday as the city's COVID case numbers rose, while
at least one district in Guangzhou was locked down for five
days.
"It looked like zero COVID was moving in the right direction
and everyone was excited but the Chinese government is taking
some strong action and in the short term there's going to be
fits and starts," said Thomas Hayes, chairman of Great Hill
Capital in New York.
MSCI's broadest index of world shares
fell 0.92%, while European stocks were steady.
On Wall Street, all three major indexes were trading
lower, led by a selloff in technology, energy and consumer
discretionary stocks.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.29%, to
33,646.88, the S&P 500 lost 0.58% to 3,942.36 and the
Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.16% to 11,017.01.
Oil prices touched
their lowest level
since early January on concerns of lower Chinese fuel
demand owing to the COVID-19 lockdowns as well as reports that
Saudi Arabia and other OPEC members
are holding talks
on a potential output increase.
Brent crude futures for January fell 5.32% to
$75.82 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude
futures for December were down 5.19% to $83.07.
"With oil, there's always the supply and demand picture
and right now the market is looking for some insight on the
demand side," said Cliff Hodge, chief investment officer at
Cornerstone Wealth in Charlotte, North Carolina.
"Typically oil demand will plummet going into a slowdown
or global recession especially this year, which we think is
going to be somewhat exacerbated by China," Hodge added.
The U.S. dollar
advanced against most major currencies
, recouping recent losses, as traders shunned riskier
currencies over concerns about the global economic outlook from
the COVID curbs in China. The dollar index rose 0.926%,
while the euro was down 0.87% to $1.0234.
Longer duration U.S. Treasury yields
dipped slightly at the start
of a Thanksgiving holiday-shortened week, following data
indicating the U.S. economy was slowing. The yield on 10-year
notes was down to 3.8119%, while the 30-year
Treasury bond yield slid to 3.8961%.
Gold prices
slipped to their lowest in over a week
as the dollar extended gains, while the market's attention
turned to the U.S. Federal Reserve's November meeting minutes
due this week.
Spot gold dropped 0.8% to $1,735.89 an ounce,
while U.S. gold futures fell 0.90% to $1,736.10 an ounce.
(Reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York, editing by Deepa
Babington and Chris Reese)