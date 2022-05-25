Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Global stocks set for partial, lackluster and uneven recovery- Reuters poll

05/25/2022 | 10:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Global stocks are forecast to recover from current levels but stay well below record highs this year and next as a majority of more than 150 equity analysts polled by Reuters predicted a rebound that is both lackluster and uneven.

Unlike previous episodes where investors saw corrections as opportunities to pick up stocks at a bargain, the current downtrend was expected to be more persistent, underscoring the deteriorating outlook for risk assets.

That shift in view was largely down to stocks no longer having a backstop from central bankers, who are turning off the liquidity taps and are now more focused on fighting decades-high inflation by hiking interest rates, in many cases aggressively.

While analysts were predicting a dull year for equities in the previous poll, taken only days before Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, the war threw stocks into disarray, with the U.S. Standard & Poor's 500 nearly in an official bear market last week.

The May 12-24 Reuters polls covering 17 major indices showed most major bourses struggling to recoup year-to-date losses by end-2022. Almost all were expected to end the year below lifetime highs, and remain below them by mid-2023.

"Global equities are in the midst of a bear market that is not yet finished. Macro and earnings data points continue to soften as global economies move toward later-cycle phases. Furthermore, our work shows that earnings revisions are slowing globally," noted Michael Wilson, chief U.S. equity strategist and chief investment officer at Morgan Stanley.

Over three-quarters of analysts, 79 of 104, who answered a separate question said the current downturn would last at least another three months.

While 48 said three to six months, 21 said six to nine months, six said nine to 12 months, and four said over a year. The remaining 25 chose less than three months.

Underscoring that negative outlook, end-2022 medians for 16 of 17 indices polled were downgraded from the February polls.

Only the outlook for Mexico's IPC index was upgraded, and just by a slight amount.

The wider range of forecasts for end-2022 compared with the February poll, despite being three months closer, shows a greater degree of uncertainty about what lies ahead.

Nearly 60% of analysts, 61 of 104, who answered an additional question expected volatility, which is off its highs for the year, to increase in their local markets over the coming three months. The remaining 43 said it would decrease.

"As growth slows, and inflation remains sticky, markets will exhibit more volatility," said Sameer Samana, senior global market strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute.

Value stocks were expected to outperform growth stocks for the remainder of the year by 82 respondents while 23 said growth stocks would outperform.

While Wall Street strategists expected the S&P 500 to end 2022 above current beaten-down levels and gain over 10%, it was not expected to recoup all of its near-17% losses for the year. [EPOLL/US]

Even the volatile Sao Paulo Bovespa stock index, up a little over 5% this year, was expected to rise less than previously forecast as jitters ahead of a national election and double-digit interest rates prompt a switch to deposit accounts. [EPOLL/BR]

European shares, which have sunk over 10% so far this year, suffering their worst start to a year since the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020 and their second-worst start since 2008, were also not expected to mark any significant gains. [EPOLL/FRDE]

India's equity markets were expected to mark their first annual decline in seven years in 2022 as higher interest rates and weakening growth prospects reduce the chances of a quick rebound from this year's already sharp drop. [EPOLL/IN]

(Other stories from the Reuters global stock markets poll package:)

(Reporting by Hari Kishan and Indradip Ghosh; Additional reporting and polling by correspondents in Bengaluru, Buenos Aires, London, Mexico City, Milan, New York, San Francisco, Sao Paulo, Tokyo and Toronto; Editing by Ross Finley and Jonathan Oatis)

By Hari Kishan


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:29aTeva, Allergan reach $161.5 million opioid settlement with West Virginia
RE
10:26aCanadian dollar hits 6-day low as investors await Fed minutes
RE
10:24aIndia to continue buying 'cheap' Russian oil, discount to be finalised - source
RE
10:23aSwiss move to seize assets of ex-Ukrainian leader's ally
RE
10:21aKlarna in talks with investors to raise more money -CEO
RE
10:20aChina will strive for economic growth in second quarter, premier says
RE
10:16aLAURENCE FINK : BlackRock's Fink says clients must decide how to navigate energy transition
RE
10:10aEthiopian Airlines discloses order for five Boeing 777 freighters
RE
10:09aGlobal stocks set for partial, lackluster and uneven recovery- Reuters poll
RE
10:08aToronto index extends gains on energy boost
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall St opens lower ahead of Fed minutes
2'Significant issues remain' in reaching deal over U.S.-listed Chinese c..
3Amazon.com faces record challenges at shareholder meeting
4Apple's iPhone development schedule delayed by China lockdowns - Nikkei
5Global banks pay price of Russia retreat

HOT NEWS