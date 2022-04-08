Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Global sustainable bond issuance takes Q1 hit on Ukraine crisis

04/08/2022 | 09:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: An eagle tops the U.S. Federal Reserve building's facade in Washington

(Reuters) - Global sustainable bond issuance slowed faster than the broader market in the first quarter, hit by a surge in market volatility after Russia invaded Ukraine and tightening monetary policy around the world.

The slowdown followed record issuance of bonds linked to environmental or social goals in 2021, data from Refinitiv showed.

Total issuance of green, social and sustainability bonds, as well as those issued by companies with a sustainable business model, such as renewable energy, totalled $231.7 billion in the first quarter of 2022, a 19% drop over last year.

Issuance across the broader market fell 5% to $2.49 trillion over the same period.

While assets of all stripes have long been helped by the ultra-easy monetary policy of the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks, the first quarter saw signs of tightening across the globe.

"Certainty of Fed rate hikes and asset sales, tangible evidence of price inflation and the Russian/Ukraine conflict, collectively brought fear to investors in the fixed income markets in the first quarter of 2022," said David Falk, fixed income portfolio manager at Shelton Capital Management.

Issuance of green bonds, where the proceeds are used for a specific environmentally friendly project, dropped to $110.4 billion in the first quarter, a 7% decline from the prior year.


For a related graphic on Global issuance of green bonds, click

Andrew Poreda, senior ESG research analyst at Sage Advisory Services, said inflationary pressures, which have been exacerbated by the conflict in Ukraine, had made renewable projects a tougher sell.

Rising prices across the renewable energy value chain "will cause headwinds for new projects over the near-term, so (the level of issuance is) not surprising when looking at Q1 figures," he said.


For a related graphic on Global issuance of sustainability bonds, click https://tmsnrt.rs/3NV07tS

Social bonds, which look to raise money for projects with positive social outcomes such as improving health or providing affordable housing issuance, saw issuance drop to $44 billion, a 55% decline over last year.


For a related graphic on Global issuance of social bonds, click

"The lack of new social bonds coming to market was mostly anticipated, as the rise of new issuance over the past few years had a heavy tie to COVID-19-related initiatives," said Sage Advisory Services' Poreda.

The data showed JPMorgan, BNP Paribas SA and BofA Securities were the top three bookrunners of global green bond issuance in the first quarter.

(Editing by Simon Jessop and Carmel Crimmins)

By Patturaja Murugaboopathy


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.61% 1.29902 Delayed Quote.-3.40%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 0.57% 131.83 Delayed Quote.-16.96%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:07aAll-private astronaut team strapped in for landmark launch to space station
RE
10:06aWall St opens lower as yields climb again
RE
10:06aCanada's jobless rate at record low 5.3% as economy adds 72,500 jobs
RE
10:05aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
10:01aAnalysis-Russia's rouble rebound not quite what it seems
RE
09:59aRussia says coal earmarked for Europe can be redirected to other markets
RE
09:58aGermany plans more than 100 bln euros of aid for companies
RE
09:55aLondon blocks sale of new platinum and palladium from Russian refineries
RE
09:52aCanadian dollar extends weekly decline despite jobs gain
RE
09:51aGlobal sustainable bond issuance takes Q1 hit on Ukraine crisis
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2K+S : JP Morgan raises its recommendation from Sell to Buy
3Walmart boosts industry-leading U.S. trucker pay to $110,000, starts re..
4European, Asian coal users scramble for new sources ahead of EU Russia ..
5U.S. bank earnings to decline in first quarter

HOT NEWS