Global tech on edge as WTO weighs e-commerce tariffs

GENEVA, June 15 (Reuters) - The global technology industry
is pressing the World Trade Organization to exempt data flows
from cross-border tariffs, saying a failure to do so would
undermine a global recovery already threatened by spiralling
prices.
The WTO's 164 members presented their views on the topic on
Wednesday as negotiations at the ministerial conference ran into
overtime amid growing pessimism about deals.
Keisal Peters, trade minister of St Vincent and the
Grenadines, who is leading discussions, said at the conference
that divergences remained. As time ran out, WTO members should
consider meeting halfway, she added.
The WTO agreed in 1998 to a moratorium on e-commerce tariffs
and repeatedly extended it at ministerial conferences, which the
Geneva-based trade body normally holds every two years.
Now India, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and South Africa
were threatening to block an extension, trade sources close to
WTO talks said. This raises the prospect that tariffs could be
imposed on such data flows as music streaming and financial
transactions.
"Is it fair that the cost of the moratorium is always
completely born by the developing countries?" Indian Commerce
Minister Shri Piyush Goyal said at the meeting. "This
moratorium...needs to be reviewed." Pakistan said is was
foregoing billions of dollars in revenues due to the ban.
Countries' opposition has prompted 108 tech company
associations, including groups from India and Indonesia, to
write to the WTO urging members to renew the moratorium, saying
failure to do so would be a historic setback for the WTO and
would undermine the global recovery.
Small developing countries, they say, would lose the chance
to increase their digital competitiveness without a moratorium.
John Neuffer, chief executive of the U.S.-based
Semiconductor Industry Association, said tariff-free data flows
were essential for countries wishing to attract foreign. They
also offered clear benefits to consumers and small businesses,
he said.
"We heard alarm bells that things were in trouble, with much
more risk of the moratorium not being extended," Neuffer told
Reuters. "The risk is that if one or two go, it sets off a
torrent of efforts by other countries to do the same thing" -
impose tariffs.
Studies demonstrated that tariff revenue benefits would be
outweighed by economic losses, he said.
EU and U.S. officials warned of the costs of lifting the
moratorium at Wednesday's meeting. "This action cannot be in the
interest of any WTO member," European Commission Vice President
Valdis Dombrovskis said.
