Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Global vaccine-sharing programme reaches milestone of 1 billion doses

01/15/2022 | 02:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A consignment of AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccines in Kitengela

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The COVAX global vaccine-sharing programme has delivered 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses, one of the organisations which manages it said on Saturday.

Supplies to poorer nations have long been very limited because of lack of vaccines, as wealthier states secured most of the doses initially available from December 2020.

But in the last quarter shipments have exponentially increased, allowing COVAX to reach the milestone of 1 billion doses shipped to 144 countries, said Gavi, which co-leads the programme alongside the World Health Organization (WHO).

COVAX was launched in 2020 with the goal of delivering 2 billion doses by the end of 2021, but was slowed by wealthier states' initial hoarding of limited shots, export restrictions and frequent changes https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/global-vaccines-project-revamp-rules-after-britain-got-more-than-botswana-2021-09-27 within its organisation.

The program began delivering vaccine doses in February 2021. About one-third have been donated by rich nations, despite COVAX's initial plans to supply only jabs procured directly by the programme with a budget of over $10 billion in donors' funds.

The change of strategy has led to delays, as donors have often requested to send doses to countries selected by them.

Despite the recent surge in deliveries, vaccine inequity remains high. The latest WHO data shows 67% of the population in richer nations have been fully vaccinated, compared with only 5% in poorer nations. Over 40% of the world's population has not yet received a first dose.

Gavi, a vaccine alliance which co-manages COVAX, is seeking more funds to reach the WHO's goal of vaccinating 70% of the population in poorer nations by July.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Mike Harrison)

By Francesco Guarascio


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:07pPolice in Colleyville, Texas, involved in standoff at synagogue -media
RE
02:46pGlobal vaccine-sharing programme reaches milestone of 1 billion doses
RE
02:28pUkraine suspects group linked to Belarus intelligence over cyberattack
RE
02:28pUkraine suspects group linked to Belarus intelligence over cyberattack
RE
02:27pLondon Stock Exchange proposes special listings for private companies - WSJ
RE
01:09pEthiopia says WHO chief has links to rebellious Tigrayan forces
RE
01:06pJamaica detains ex-senator, key suspect in killing of Haitian president
RE
12:57pTonga volcano eruption triggers tsunami warnings in Japan, Pacific islands
RE
12:57pTonga volcano eruption triggers tsunami warnings in Japan, Pacific islands
RE
12:45pReliance, Ola Electric, Mahindra bid for incentives under India's battery scheme
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dow closes lower after disappointing bank results
2Netflix raises U.S., Canadian prices
3GSK rejects 50-billion-pound Unilever offer for consumer assets
4Netflix raises monthly subscription prices in U.S., Canada
5U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

HOT NEWS