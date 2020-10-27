Global wine output squeezed as coronavirus crisis weighs

PARIS, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Global wine production will remain
below the five-year average this year, dented by low South
American volumes and European Union output caps after the
coronavirus crisis sent sales sliding, an international industry
body said on Tuesday.
In initial estimates for 2020 output, the International
Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV) pegged this year's world
wine production at between 253.9 million and 262.2 million
hectolitres (mhl), with a mid-range estimate at 258 mhl.
It was the second consecutive year that global wine output
remained below average after rising to near-record highs in
2018, the Paris-based organisation said.
"This is not necessarily to be considered bad news for the
wine sector, given the current context, where geopolitical
tensions, climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic are
generating a high degree of volatility and uncertainty in the
global wine market," OIV said in a presentation.
In the European Union, vineyards benefited from good weather
conditions but output remained lower than average as producers
and governments limited production to counter the negative
impact from the pandemic, OIV said.
In France, for example, champagne producers agreed to
collect about 20% less grapes this year as they tried to recover
from a collapse in sales caused by the coronavirus crisis.
OIV expects EU states, which include the world's three
largest wine producers - Italy, France and Spain - at 159 mhl,
up 5% on 2019 but still below average.
One hectolitre accounts for 133 standard bottles.
In the Southern hemisphere, total 2020 output is estimated
to fall by 8% from 2019 to 49 mhl, mainly owing to sharp falls
in Argentina (-17% from 2019), Chile (-13%) and Australia
(-11%), OIV said.
In the United States, preliminary estimates put wine output
at 24.7 mhl, up 1% on 2019, but the forecast could be revised
when more information on the effects of wildfires in the Napa
and Sonoma regions emerges in the coming months, OIV said.
