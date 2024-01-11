GlobalData PLC on Thursday - London-based data analytics and consulting firm - Expects 2023 revenue of around GBP273 million, up 12% from GBP243 million a year before. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation is expected at GBP111 million, up 28% from GBP86 million in 2022. Adds its Ebitda margin in 2023 was strong at around 41%, compared to 36% a year ago. GlobalData will publish its 2023 financial results on March 4.

Chief Executive Officer Mike Danson says: "As we look ahead, we enter 2024 with a new growth plan and operating structure, which when added to our strong financial position, allows GlobalData to pursue a more ambitious growth strategy across the three divisions and create substantial value over the medium term."

Current stock price: 207.00 pence, down 3.1%

12-month change: up 5.6%

