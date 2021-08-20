Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Globalgig : Recognized as One of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies on the Inc. 5000 List

08/20/2021 | 09:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Globalgig’s 2nd consecutive year, ranking no. 2906 on the overall list

Inc. magazine today revealed that Globalgig is on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. This is the second year in a row that Globalgig has appeared on the list, ranking 2906 on the overall list. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“We are thrilled to make the Inc. 5000 list again as one of the fastest growing private companies in the United States,” said Ernest Cunningham, CEO of Globalgig. “Globalgig grew in 2020 by helping global enterprise customers overcome their networking challenges driven by the COVID pandemic. Our team really stepped up their game in such uncertain times and found a way to be successful. Our ability to customize solutions designed by our knowledgeable and innovative technical staff, provision services by seasoned project managers and provide personalized support in 2020 has put us on a path to help even more companies back to the new normal in 2021.”

Founded in 2016, Globalgig works with global enterprises to transform their network infrastructure that fundamentally changes how they operate and deliver value to their customers, employees and shareholders. Globalgig customizes solutions for businesses including SD-WAN, IoT/M2M connectivity, mobility applications and UCaaS. Delivering wireline, wireless, voice and managed services world-wide, Globalgig simplifies global hypoconnectivity with one account team, one contract and one invoice.

About Globalgig
Globalgig orchestrates hyperconnectivity for global enterprise customers using managed communications solutions. Working with innovators to create solutions that deliver results, Globalgig gives businesses of all sizes seamless connectivity for offices and mobile employees world-wide, using technologies such as SD-WAN, wireless, UCaaS and managed network solution. Globalgig is a registered brand of iGEM Communications Holdings LLC, which does business as Globalgig. Globalgig is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, with offices across the U.S., and in the U.K., France, Mexico and Australia. To learn more, visit www.globalgig.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:05aYINCHENG LIFE SERVICE : Announced 2021 Interim Results
AQ
09:05aCBAK ENERGY TECHNOLOGY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:05aCryo-Cell International Completes Acquisition of Real Estate Property for Its Institute for Cellular Therapies
GL
09:05aToronto's Sunday Antique Market is Back
NE
09:04aBIDEN-OMICS FANTASY : Increasing Taxes on Business is Good for Small Business
PU
09:04aCapacity Building Workshop On Eco-Icbt In Collaboration With The Traffic Light System Program within the framework of the (PARCI /ITRSP)
PU
09:04aSAVE THE DATE : Rum from Jamaica—We Want the Funk!
PU
09:04aMILLER INDUSTRIES : A New Shining Star for Towing and Recovery
PU
09:04aBRIDGESTONE : A tale of two Olympic Games
PU
09:04aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK MINING AND METALLURGICAL NORILSK NICKEL : Nornickel's shareholders approved reduction of the authorized capital of the Company
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOG : HK, China stocks drop on deepening fears of Beijing's regulations
3ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : For bank regulators, tech giants are now too big to fail
4CHINA EVERGRANDE NEW ENERGY VEHICLE : EXCLUSIVE: China Evergrande in talks with Xiaomi consortium to sell EV ..
5Gold ekes out gains as virus fears buoy appeal

HOT NEWS