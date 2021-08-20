Globalgig : Recognized as One of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies on the Inc. 5000 List

Globalgig’s 2nd consecutive year, ranking no. 2906 on the overall list

Inc. magazine today revealed that Globalgig is on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. This is the second year in a row that Globalgig has appeared on the list, ranking 2906 on the overall list. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“We are thrilled to make the Inc. 5000 list again as one of the fastest growing private companies in the United States,” said Ernest Cunningham, CEO of Globalgig. “Globalgig grew in 2020 by helping global enterprise customers overcome their networking challenges driven by the COVID pandemic. Our team really stepped up their game in such uncertain times and found a way to be successful. Our ability to customize solutions designed by our knowledgeable and innovative technical staff, provision services by seasoned project managers and provide personalized support in 2020 has put us on a path to help even more companies back to the new normal in 2021.”

Founded in 2016, Globalgig works with global enterprises to transform their network infrastructure that fundamentally changes how they operate and deliver value to their customers, employees and shareholders. Globalgig customizes solutions for businesses including SD-WAN, IoT/M2M connectivity, mobility applications and UCaaS. Delivering wireline, wireless, voice and managed services world-wide, Globalgig simplifies global hypoconnectivity with one account team, one contract and one invoice.

About Globalgig

Globalgig orchestrates hyperconnectivity for global enterprise customers using managed communications solutions. Working with innovators to create solutions that deliver results, Globalgig gives businesses of all sizes seamless connectivity for offices and mobile employees world-wide, using technologies such as SD-WAN, wireless, UCaaS and managed network solution. Globalgig is a registered brand of iGEM Communications Holdings LLC, which does business as Globalgig. Globalgig is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, with offices across the U.S., and in the U.K., France, Mexico and Australia. To learn more, visit www.globalgig.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210820005034/en/