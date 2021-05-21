Log in
Globalised world requires harmonisation of the payment and securities market

05/21/2021 | 04:33am EDT
In light of an increasingly globalised and digitalised world, extensive structural change is taking place in the areas of payments and securities. Technological developments enable and create expectations of faster and more efficient payments and securities transactions. All this is taking place in a context where financial institutions are already largely moving from national to international infrastructure solutions.

Disclaimer

Sveriges Riksbank published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 08:32:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
