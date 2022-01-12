Globality Appoints Chief Information Security Officer Reinforcing the Company's Commitment to Providing Industry-Leading Information Security to Its Global Enterprise Customers

Neda Pitt joins to further enhance the information security capabilities of the industry’s leading Platform and Marketplace for B2B services

Globality, the company transforming the way global enterprises buy services with its leading AI-powered digital solution, announced today it has appointed Neda Pitt as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO).

Globality’s Platform is used by leading global companies, including British Telecom, Santander, HSBC, GEA, and Dropbox, to transform the sourcing of high-value services by automating demand creation, supplier identification, proposal evaluation, and the statement of work creation process through an intuitive self-service experience. Knowing that all data on the Platform are held safely and securely is of the utmost importance to Globality and its customers.

Globality is at the forefront of the industry in ensuring compliance with the leading InfoSec industry standards, including ISO/27001, GDPR, Privacy Shield Framework and, most recently, successfully completing the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 assessment.

Pitt joins Globality from Lam Research, where she was Deputy CISO, building out Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC), and Identity and Access Management (IAM) programs across IT and information security to create an enterprise-wide approach to security. Prior to that, she was Vice President of Information Security at Cisco Systems and Director of Identity Management at VF Corporation. She is passionate about women in technology and dedicates her time to encouraging others to pursue careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

“I’m delighted to join Globality to lead the company’s focus on InfoSec as we provide the robust industry-leading levels of security and compliance our Global 2000 customers expect,” said Pitt. “Data security is critical in today’s business climate, and Globality prioritizes supporting our partners with the highest-quality InfoSec systems and processes as we continue our mission to revolutionize the way companies buy and sell B2B services.”

“A secure digital environment is foundational to every global enterprise. Neda brings a wealth of experience running security organizations at leading technology companies and, with her team, will ensure we continue to stay ahead of our customers’ InfoSec requirements with the latest industry standards, regulations, and guidelines,” said Chief Technology Officer Keith McFarlane.

About Globality

Globality is a Silicon Valley-headquartered technology company co-founded by Joel Hyatt and Lior Delgo to revolutionize how companies buy and sell services. Through its AI-powered Platform and marketplace, Globality is bringing digital transformation to the sourcing industry. Globality’s AI digital solution replaces the archaic analog Request for Proposal, efficiently and effectively scoping needs, managing demand, matching companies with outstanding suppliers that meet their specific service needs and cutting the sourcing process from months to hours while delivering savings of 20% or more. In January 2021, Globality raised $138 million from Sienna Capital and the SoftBank Vision Fund, bringing the total investment it has raised since its founding six years ago to $310 million. For more information, visit www.globality.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220112005177/en/