Globality : Partners with SAP to Transform How Businesses Source Complex Services Across Strategic Spend Categories

Globality’s leading AI-powered smart sourcing technology will enable integrated strategic services sourcing for businesses using SAP® Ariba® solutions

Globality announced today that its Strategic Services Connector extensions for SAP® Ariba® Contracts and SAP Ariba Buying and Invoicing are available on SAP App Center, the digital marketplace for SAP partner offerings. With these extensions, businesses using SAP Ariba solutions can now connect directly to Globality’s AI-powered Platform, helping to ensure a fully integrated and streamlined user experience to source the best services suppliers with immediate cost benefits.

Globality’s Platform transforms the sourcing of high-value, complex services by automating the demand creation, supplier identification, tendering, proposal evaluation and statement of work creation process with a self-serve, consumer-like interface. With strategic sourcing increasingly seen as a critical source of transformational innovation for global enterprises, companies are actively seeking ways to improve their bottom line and increase efficiency gains while sourcing the best supplier for every sourcing need.

“Our Global 2000 customers are often businesses using SAP Ariba solutions that want to transform how they do complex services sourcing across all their strategic spend categories. With this built-for-purpose solution now available on SAP App Center, we are providing a channel for these customers to improve quality, accelerate speed to market, enable supplier diversity and inclusion, and increase the average savings rate by 50% or more,” said Globality Chief Revenue Officer Keith Hausmann.

With Globality’s AI engine, users can determine the project scope in minutes utilizing natural language processing which quickly identifies their intent. Requirements are matched instantly with preferred suppliers, and qualified alternatives from Globality’s highly vetted and diverse network. Users can then assess and compare proposals collaboratively with their team members and award the business to the supplier demonstrating the most merit.

With Globality’s Strategic Services Connector extensions available on SAP App Center, users can source service suppliers on Globality’s Platform and create contracts or purchase requisitions automatically in the SAP Ariba Sourcing solution, helping to ensure downstream compliance.

Globality is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. As such, it has access to tools, training, resources and benefits that partners need to deliver the solutions and services customers demand. This partnership reinforces Globality’s commitment to revolutionizing how companies buy and sell services and providing a streamlined, consumer-like experience across the sourcing and procurement process.

About SAP App Center

At SAP App Center, businesses can discover innovative partner solutions that integrate with and extend SAP solutions. There, customers can find the SAP-validated partner apps they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made on SAP App Center, SAP will plant a tree. Find, try, and buy SAP partner solutions digitally at www.sapappcenter.com.

About Globality

Globality is a Silicon Valley-headquartered tech company cofounded by Joel Hyatt and Lior Delgo to connect global companies with the best suppliers at the right price for any sourcing need across every service category. Through its AI-powered Platform and Smart Sourcing technologies, Globality is bringing digital transformation to the sourcing industry. Globality’s AI digital solution replaces the archaic analog request for proposal, efficiently and effectively scoping needs, managing demand, matching companies with outstanding suppliers that meet their specific service needs and cutting the sourcing process from months to hours while delivering savings of 20% or more. In January 2019, Globality raised $100 million from the SoftBank Vision Fund, bringing the total investment it has raised since its founding five years ago to $172 million. For more information, visit Globality’s website.

