Globe Capital Limited - Interim Results for the six months to 30 June 2020

Chairman’s Statement
Globe Capital Limited is pleased to announce its unaudited interim results for the 6 months period to 30 June 2020. Operational costs for the period amounted to £61k compared to £82k for the 6 months to June 2019.
The Company’s investment strategy continues to be that to seek medium-to-long term investments in businesses that exhibit growth potential. The Company continues to be an active investor in situations where the Company can make a clear contribution to the growth and development of the investment.
The company continues its operations through the subsidiary Vogel Marketing Services FSZ in Ajman, United Arab Emirates which promotes companies from the UK and EU within the Gulf Region, however the results from this region have been frustrated by the delays due to Brexit and now Covid-19, however it is continuing to explore a number of opportunities which the board believe will come to fruition in the new year.
The company continues to receive support from its shareholders and loan note holders to meet its ongoing costs.
Profit and Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
Six months ended 30 June 2020
|
| 6 months
ended
30 June 2020
| 6 months
ended
30 June 2019
| Year ended
31 December
2019
|
| GBP '000
| GBP '000
| GBP '000
|Revenue
|10
|-
|10
|Cost of services
|-
|-
|(8)
|
|
|
|
|Gross Profit
|10
|-
|2
|
|
|
|
|Other Income
|2
|6
|10
|Administrative Expenses
|(61)
|(82)
|(182)
|Finance Costs
|(6)
|-
|(12)
|
|
|
|
|Profit / (Loss) Before Taxation
|(55)
|(76)
|(182)
|
|
|
|
|Taxation
|-
|-
|-
|
|
|
|
|Other Comprehensive Loss
| -
|-
|-
|
|
|
|
|Profit / (Loss) for the period
|(55)
|(76)
|(182)
|
|
|
|
|Earning / (Loss) per share
|
|
|
|Basic & Diluted (pence)
| (0.02)p
| (0.03)p
| (0.07)p
|
|
|
|
Globe Capital Limited
Balance Sheet as at 30 June 2020
|
| 30 June
2020
| 30 June
2019
| 31 December
2019
|
| GBP '000
| GBP '000
| GBP '000
|
|
|
|
|Non-current assets
|
|
|
|Property, plant and equipment
|-
|9
|9
|Investments
|-
|14
|-
|Loans Receivable
|-
|-
|-
|
|
|
|
|Current assets
|
|
|
|Prepayments
|15
|22
|20
|Cash and cash equivalents
|14
|12
|5
|Other debtors and receivables
|56
|146
|85
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total Assets
|85
|203
|119
|
|
|
|
|Current Liabilities
|
|
|
|Trade and other payables
|66
|168
|191
|
|
|
|
|Creditors: falling due after more than one year
|
|
|
|Amounts due to directors
|26
|17
|16
|Amounts due to a shareholder
|18
|-
|-
|Other payables
|118
|-
|-
|
|
|
|
|Total Liabilities
|228
|185
|207
|
|
|
|
|Net Assets
|(143)
|18
|(88)
|
|
|
|
|Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
|Share Capital
|645
|645
|645
|Reserves
|(788)
|(627)
|(733)
|
|
|
|
|Total Equity
|(143)
|18
|(88)
Globe Capital Limited
Statement of Cash Flows
Period ended 30 June 2020
|
| 6 months ended
30 June 2020
| 6 months ended
30 June 2019
| Year ended
31 December
2019
|
| GBP '000
| GBP '000
| GBP '000
|Profit/(Loss) before tax
|(55)
|(76)
|(182)
|Adjustment:
|
|
|
|Depreciation
|9
|-
|7
|Impairment of goodwill
|-
|-
|1
|Interest expenses
|6
|-
|12
|Other income
|(2)
|-
|(10)
|Loss on disposal of an associate
|
|
|13
|Operating profit/(loss)
|(42)
|(76)
|(159)
|
|
|
|
|Cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|
|Prepayments
|5
|3
|28
|Other payables
|(13)
|6
|17
|Amounts due to directors
|10
|3
|2
|Amounts due to shareholders
|18
|-
|-
|Cash utilised in operations
|(22)
|(64)
|(112)
|
|
|
|
|Cash flows from investing activities
|
|
|
|Interest received
|2
|6
|10
|Loans receivable
|29
|13
|50
|
|
|
|
|Net cash from investing activities
|31
|19
|60
|
|
|
|
|(Decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents
|9
|(45)
|(52)
|Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
|5
| 57
|57
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|14
|12
|5
|
|
|
|
|Cash at Bank C/F
|14
|12
|5
The financial information set out above has not been reviewed or audited by the company's auditors.
Basic and diluted profit per share is calculated by dividing the loss for the period of £55,000 (2019: loss £76,000) by the weighted average number of ordinary shares of 255,919,752 (2019: 255,919,752).
The directors of Globe Capital Limited accept responsibility for this announcement.
