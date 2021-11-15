Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Globe Capital Limited - Results for the year ended 31 December 2020

11/15/2021 | 01:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

15 November 2021

Globe Capital Limited

("Globe Capital", "Company" or the “Group”)

Audited Annual Results for the year ended 31 December 2020

Globe Capital Limited (AQSE: GCAP) is pleased to announce its audited annual results for year ended 31 December 2020.

Chairman’s Statement

I am pleased to report the final audited results for the year ended 31 December 2020 of the Company.

Financial performance

The turnover for the year was £10,000 (2019: £10,000) and the loss was £136,998 (2019: £182,240). The loss per share was 0.05 pence (2019: 0.07 pence). In the past year, the Directors have kept operational costs at a minimum, where possible.

Review of operations

The Group’s investment strategy is to seek medium-to-long term investments in businesses that exhibit growth potential. The Group continues to be an active investor in situations where the Group can make a clear contribution to the growth and development of the investment.

During the year the Company continued with its office in the Business Bay, Dubai and operation through the subsidiary Vogel Marketing Services FSZ in Ajman, United Arab Emirates which promotes companies from the UK and EU within the Gulf Region, however the results from this region have been frustrated by the continued delays due to Brexit and now Covid-19.

The Company’s full annual report, includes a going concern note in relation to the preparation of the financial statements, which confirms that whilst the Company’s current liabilities exceeded its current assets as at 31 December 2020 by £84,308, continued support is currently being provided by one if its shareholders Toddbrook Investments Limited and the Company has also obtained further support by the Company’s loan note provider. The Auditors have indicated a material uncertainty which may cast significant doubt about the Group’s ability to continue as a going concern, but have not qualified their opinion.

The Company is still well placed to take advantage of any opportunities as they arise through 2021 onwards and will continue to look for further fund raising opportunities and investments.

The Company’s shares trading on Aquis Stock Exchange have been suspended since 4 May 2021.

David Barnett

Chairman

15 November 2021

GLOBE CAPITAL LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT AND LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the year ended 31 DECEMBER 2020

Audited Audited
Year ended
31 December
2020		 Year ended
31 December
2019
GBP GBP
Revenue            10,000   10,000  
Cost of services - (7,500)
Gross Profit 10,000 2,500
Other Income 3,907 9,698
Administrative Expenses        (144,905)        (182,240)
Finance costs (6,000) (12,000)
(Loss) Before Income Tax      (136,998)      (182,240)
Income Tax - -
Profit / (Loss) for the period attributable to equity holders (136,998) (182,240)
(Loss) per share
Basic (pence)		  (0.05p)  (0.07p)

GLOBE CAPITAL LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at 31 DECEMBER 2020

Audited Audited
Year ended
31 December
2020		 Year ended
31 December
2019
GBP GBP
Non-current Assets
Property, plant and equipment - 9,090
Goodwill - -
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 1,120 -
1,120 9,090
Current assets
Other receivables and Prepayments 7,343 19,955
Loans Receivable - 85,115
Cash and cash equivalents 17,264 5,023
24,607 110,093
Current Liabilities
Other Payables 103,115 186,708
Amount due to a related company 5,800 4,400
108,915 191,108
Net Current (Liabilities)/Assets (84,308) (81,015)
Total Assets (less)/Above Current Liabilities (83,188) (71,925)
Non-current liabilities
Other payables 118,000 -
Amounts due to directors 24,165 16,430
142,165 16,430
Net (Liabilities) (225,353) (88,355)
Shareholders' Equity
Called Up Share Capital        664,994        664,994
Retained Earnings         (870,347)         (733,349)
Total Equity (225,353) 88,355

GLOBE CAPITAL LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

For the year ended 31 DECEMBER 2020

Audited Audited
Year ended
31 December
2020		 Year ended
31 December
2019
GBP GBP
Profit/(Loss) before tax (136,998) (182,240)
Adjustment:
Depreciation 3,500 7,000
Impairment of goodwill - 1,150
Loan receivables written off 55,263 -
Loss on disposal of an associate - 12,500
Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 5,590 -
Other receivables written off 6,839 -
Interest expenses 6,000 12,000
Interest income (3,907) (9,698)
Operating loss before working capital changes (63,713) (159,288)
Changes in working capital:
Other receivables and prepayments 9,390 27,665
Other payables 28,407 16,143
Amount due to a related company 1,400 1,400
Amounts due to directors 7,735 2,203
Cash utilised in operations (16,781) (111,877)
Cash flows from investing activities
Increase in loans receivables 28,732 50,300
Interest received 290 9,698
Net cash from investing activities 29,022 59,998
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 12,241 (51,879)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 5,023 56,902
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 17,264 5,023
Analysis of cash and cash equivalents
Cash and bank balances 17,264 5,023

The directors of Globe Capital Limited accept responsibility for this announcement.

For further information

COMPANY:

Globe Capital Limited

Darren Edmonston

+1-855-280-6793

CORPORATE ADVISER:

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl

Tel: +44 (0) 207 469 0930


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:52pDSG Global Inc. Files its Form 10-Q and Announces Financial Results for Q3 2021 Including Revenue Growth of 49% from Q3 2020
GL
01:52pAM Best Revises Outlooks to Negative for Sigurd Rück AG
BU
01:52pDSG Global Inc. Files its Form 10-Q and Announces Financial Results for Q3 2021 Including Revenue Growth of 49% from Q3 2020
GL
01:51pBLACK FRIDAY MATTRESS DEALS 2021 : Early Memory Foam Mattress Deals Compiled by Deal Tomato
BU
01:48pGE Aviation ready to look at acquisitions, eye on systems
RE
01:48pPassenger Sportfishing and Whale Watching Boats Face Looming Storm
PR
01:48prf IDEAS Launches Its Smallest, Most Capable Desktop Reader Yet
BU
01:47pGlobe Capital Limited - Corporate, Board & Appointment of Corporate Advisor
PR
01:46pBOSE SPEAKER & SOUNDBAR BLACK FRIDAY DEALS 2021 : Best Early Wireless Speaker & Soundbar Sales Reported by Retail Fuse
BU
01:45pQT OYJ : VS Tools for Visual Studio 2022
PU
Latest news "Companies"